Google’s 2022 Black Friday deals: Android, Chromebooks and more





Black Friday is here at 9to5Google and the team at 9to5Toys is here to bring you the best deals around the clock. Throughout Thanksgiving Week, we’re bringing you all the hottest price cuts on Google devices, home goods, fashion and more. As usual, the major players take center stage this week, with notable deals from Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and many more. Google deals for Black Friday 2022 and more See below for more information.

Black Friday kicks off at all major retailers

As expected, nearly every major player in the game announced their Cyber ​​Monday deals today, with Amazon leading the way with a rotating gold box that goes live every morning at 3am ET. This time around, we expected some of the biggest discounts ever from Amazon on smart home tech, TVs, Apple gear, and more. Bookmark this page for all the latest price drops. please give me.

Google / Android Black Friday Deals

On Google’s side of the Black Friday action, all the brand new releases that just came out this fall are on sale. One of our favorite offers of the year, and definitely one of the best, is the reduced price on the new Google Pixel 7/Pro. Both handsets are currently at record low prices. These are some of your first chances to save on debuts that just arrived a few months ago and currently start at $499, along with all other Google Black Friday deals below.

Additionally, there are some notable price cuts from other brands in the Android space, including the latest from OnePlus and Samsung. All of these Black Friday deals are detailed below and will be updated throughout the week.

Roborock Launches Black Friday Savings Event

With Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday kicking off, the Roborock S7, like many other models, is heavily discounted, so you can score a killer deal on your new robot vacuum. Here’s the full breakdown.

Apple Black Friday Sale

Headlining all of Apple’s price cuts for Black Friday, the hottest offer of the holiday season is the all-new AirPods Pro 2 at the lowest price ever. One of the first chances to save after it goes on sale in early fall is to offer an all-time low of $200 right now off the regular $249 price tag. Featuring all of Apple’s latest true wireless technology, the ANC earbuds have been revamped for the second generation and include many updated features and new content that you can read all about in our discount article. increase.

You can also get discounts on official Apple accessories. The new lineup of iPhone 14 covers adds a MagSafe charger and more. Almost all items below have a 25% price reduction and no further discount.

Amazon

Amazon is another major brand participating in this year’s Black Friday savings, offering the likes of Apple and Google some notable first-party hardware offers. From all releases like the new Echo Dots, to Fire TV streamers, Kindles and more, all of these below are at the best prices of the year.

