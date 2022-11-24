Major changes in Dragonfly update in World of Warcraft

Very soon, the world will be presented with a new update for the main version of the World of Warcraft game called Dragonfly.

A new race and class will be added to the game, as well as many game mechanics will be changed, which we will talk about in this article.

Most importantly, the maximum level threshold will be increased and now the maximum is 70. To be ready for the upcoming update, you need to reach level 60 in Shadowlands, so that when Dragonfly leaves, it will immediately go to conquer new lands and level up to a new threshold – level 70.

It’s better to level up in the Shadolands lands – by quests and raids, or order a dragonflight boost on a special site that will help you level up to level 60 and can immediately take the character for pumping after the update is released.

Main changes in Dragonfly update:

New lands

New race and class

Conditions for appearing in the world and leveling

Flying pets

Changing professions.

New lands

Players are waiting for new islands from the Dragon Archipelago, where there will be 4 main locations for pumping and exploring – Shores of Awakening, Plains of On’ara, Azure Reach and Taldrazus.

To set off to explore new lands and islands, you need to go to the bay of Orgrimmar or Stormwind and from there sail to the Dragon Archipelago. Players of both factions will sail together and only upon arrival at the islands will be able to choose personal transport and ships to explore one of the four islands.

Valdraken – the capital of the new islands – players will find a beautiful big city, where each quarter corresponds to the color and theme of each of the four types of new dragons. Each district will have its own auction.

New race and class

Players will be introduced to a new race and class – Darktyr. The character will be created on the new Dragon Archipelago and will combine two appearances – human and dragon with the ability to switch. Draktir will not be tied to a faction and you can start playing as both the Alliance and the Horde. The character is positioned as a mass healer for allies, or an attacking fire class.

Conditions for appearing in the world and leveling

Now all new players will start in the lands of the exiles, undergo training and decide on their own which lands to upgrade based on a more attractive update. The Shadowlands are now being deprecated and are available for players to choose from, who liked these lands the most.

The new race will start immediately on the dragon islands, learn skills and learn to fly on their pet dragon.

Flying pets

Now all players will be able to get a dragon and learn to fly on it. During the development of the character and the skill of flying, the player will improve both his dragon and his ability to sit in the saddle and perform aerobatics and even fight on horseback. An inexperienced rider can be easily knocked out of the saddle, while an experienced rider will not only hold on, but also get out of the attack by performing a dangerous maneuver and counterattacking the offender.

As the dragon level increases, the player will have the opportunity to customize it – add unique features of the armor and body, change the tail and general color.

Changing professions

In the Dragonfly update, the profession system will be redesigned towards a more convenient interface and various characteristics that simplify the process of creating items and potions, as well as a number of tips for the comfort of beginners.

Skills will be called differently for all professions – for alchemists, it is resourcefulness and inspiration that will allow them to create potions of enhanced qualities and change the properties of the resulting reagents.

Craft Orders

The player can now place a crafting order for something that is available as part of creating a profession. You will need a recipe – you can attach the consumables needed to create it and a cash reward to it. A special NPC will be created, which will act as an intermediary and give you the created item after the completion of all processes.

No binding to a craft to create masterpieces

Previously, to create an item, you needed to upgrade your profession and develop the necessary skills to create high-quality equipment. Now in Dragonfly you have enough required resources and a recipe, without being tied to a profession and skill level.

Item quality

Now, when creating equipment and any other items, they are assigned a quality mark. The higher the skill of the profession, the more likely it is to create equipment of an improved rank. Equipment will have improved characteristics and additional parameters.

Specialization

Now, every specialist in his profession will be able to choose a specialization and improve the overall quality of all goods that will be created by his hands. If a blacksmith chooses the armor expert specialization, he will initially create high quality armor with a good chance of creating a masterpiece.