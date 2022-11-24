Yandex parent company known as Russia’s Google wants to sever ties with state





Yandex, the parent company of Russia’s most prominent technology company, wants to cut ties with the state to protect new businesses from the fallout of the war in Ukraine. Western high-tech products and services blocked by sanctions.

Under a sweeping reform, the Dutch holding company Yandex, often called the Russian Google, will transfer its most promising new technologies to markets outside Russia, and domestic businesses such as the popular internet browser, food delivery and taxi hailing. had planned to sell its established business in Two of his sources familiar with the matter said the discussion was too sensitive to be discussed publicly.

The company’s plans, aimed at shielding itself from its home market, highlight the stifling effects of Western sanctions on Russia’s once-thriving tech sector.

A person familiar with the matter said the war in Ukraine made development of new Yandex technologies such as self-driving cars, machine learning and cloud services impractical. Such businesses, which require access to Western markets, expertise and technology, will fail if they maintain ties with Russia, one of them added.

Yandex’s Russian subsidiary will continue to offer the same product in the country under a new owner, said a second person familiar with the matter.

War situation Key takeaways: Ukrainian forces are on the offensive, Russian forces are on the defensive. However, Ukraine still has a long way to go, as about a fifth of its territory is still occupied by Moscow forces. Dnipro River: Volunteer Ukrainian Special Forces teams carry out covert raids under cover of darkness, navigating the strategic waterway that marks the southern front line. A debate over whether the Ukrainian military committed a war crime or acted in self-defense trying to capture a group of Russian soldiers. Here’s what we know.

It’s not clear if Yandex’s plans will go ahead. The company needs Kremlin approval to transfer its Russian-registered technology licenses abroad, one of the people said. He will also likely need to find a buyer for the business within Russia, and the overall restructuring plan needs to be approved by his Yandexs shareholders.

Yandex’s plan is backed by Alexei Kudrin, the chief auditor of the Russian government and a longtime friend of Mr Putin. Kudrin is one of the few prominent economic liberals left in the Russian government, working unofficially for the company but expected to move into management in the future. I’m here.

Kudrin plans to meet with Putin this week to discuss the future of Yandex and other topics, according to a person familiar with the matter. Kremlin spokesman Dmitri S. Peskov said Thursday that he had no information about such a meeting.

Yandex declined to comment. Kudrin’s employer, the Russian Audit Office, did not respond to a request for comment.

The company’s restructuring plans were first reported by Russian economic media The Bell.

After Russia invaded Ukraine, Western efforts to economically isolate Russia devastated a once-prosperous Russia. It has fallen 62% over the year. After Russia invaded Ukraine in February, stocks in New York-listed companies lost more than $20 billion in value before the Nasdaq stock exchange stopped trading.

Thousands of more than 18,000 Yandex employees have left Russia since the invasion began. In March, the company’s then deputy chief executive, Tigran Khudaverdyan, defied Kremlin policy in a Facebook post calling it a giant war.

Yandex sold its online news aggregator in August to distance itself from the political implications of the war. Online news aggregators were flooded with state propaganda as Russia’s increasingly stringent media laws prohibiting criticism of the war.

In March, the European Union imposed sanctions on Khudaverdyan for Yandex’s role in propagating the Kremlin’s war tales. His boss, Arkady Volozh, the founder of the Israel-based company, was sanctioned by the block a few months later. Both resigned from the company to allow them to continue operating in Europe.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/24/world/europe/yandex-russia-war.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos