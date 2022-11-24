Knowledge sharing centers ensure the transfer of expertise critical to the high-tech industry





Reasons for writing about this topic:

Knowledge sharing is essential in a world that requires more open innovation. That’s why we want to keep an eye on this initiative.

The purpose of the Knowledge Sharing Center (KSC) is as clear as it is challenging. It is usually about sharing the knowledge and notes that remain in the brains of individual engineers with colleagues who might benefit from that knowledge. In recent years, step by step, it has become a good practice within ASML, both out of necessity and new possibilities. Thanks to stakeholders such as Mikrocentrum, Holland Innovative, Innovox & Partners and Thermo Fisher Scientific, the initiative is now receiving broader follow-up. The first public unveiling took place last week at the Precision Fair in Den Bosch.

Initiator Jelm Franse (ASML), Paul Nollen (Thermo Fisher Scientific), Ren van Ommeren (Innovox & Partners), Hans Meeske (Holland Innovative), Bert-Jan Woertman (Mikrocentrum), Arno Sprengers (ASML) endorse KSC. Trust is everything that surrounds us. After all, according to them, trust is the key ingredient behind the formula for success that allows companies to work individually, but especially what the entire value chain runs on. And that same trust is essential for his KSC, French says. “We use the ‘Trust Equation’ for that: Trust is Competence x Reliability x Transparency divided by Selfishness. What we’ve seen so far is a very important part of the transparency factor: being open about what you expect and why you expect it. There is one thing, and in doing so it can give others an insight into the dynamics of the semiconductor market, short-cycle waves aside – long-term trees growing into the sky.”

human capital agenda

KSC works on the human capital agenda of participating companies. The goal is no longer just a few large manufacturing companies, but an independent platform for knowledge sharing driven by three companies active in knowledge management: Mikrocentrum, Holland Innovative, and Innovox & Partners. From collaborative customer insights, events are orchestrated and projects kicked off. Each new joining party can contribute to this.

This kind of transparency allows ASML to keep its supply chain connected, says Franse. “Plus, it gives the investors behind the chain the confidence to provide the working capital they need.” Extending his KSC in this way will also benefit ASML itself, says his colleague Arno Sprengers. adds Mr. He has been the center’s leader for the past eight years. “We at ASML need to be careful not to create too much of a gap with C developers and suppliers. But it’s not always easy: cultivating and sharing knowledge has become commonplace for us internally, but it can still be difficult for the outside world.Expand KSC It allows us to take another step forward.”

Competition as an ecosystem

Bert-Jan Woertman sees KSC as proof that we are better at competing as an ecosystem than as individual companies. “That’s exactly what we at Microcentrum always have in mind. Of course, every company has its own IP and patents that need attention, but there are also many things that can be shared. , the entire ecosystem will benefit, and the value chain will improve a little each year.”

When it comes to content, the Knowledge Sharing Center is built on four pillars. The first is a platform for one-on-one or group physical and digital knowledge exchange (KSC platform). Then there is the work on projects (KSC projects), often based on successful real-life examples of her one of the participants. The third pillar is the Knowledge Sharing Theory and Practice Event (KSC Event). The final leg is about specific consulting for corporate and individual participants (KSC Academy).

power of sharing

Hans Meeske of Holland Innovative, one of the initiators of KSC’s expansion, believes knowledge sharing is essential to accelerating innovation. “KSC was founded to share knowledge in production technology, but the logical next step is to expand into knowledge sharing in product development. Similarly, we will jointly identify knowledge gaps in systems engineering and fill them from all educational levels: translating the concept of lifelong learning into practice.”

Knowledge sharing is an underappreciated phenomenon in manufacturing, the initiators point out. Engineers today don’t always know how things are made. Or you’re designing something that can’t be manufactured. There is simply a lack of knowledge that exists elsewhere. Therefore, KSC’s primary focus is on knowledge of production technology and manufacturability. Meeske: “When engineering and manufacturing share more information, it accelerates the learning process for everyone involved, makes it easier for them to find each other, and ultimately wins more business from each other. We have to do everything we can to learn more, we can all grow by knowing each other’s general knowledge without getting intellectual property right away Because that’s the opportunity I see: to work smarter together in protecting and distributing knowledge, both physical and digital.”

But shouldn’t that knowledge sharing be well agreed up front? “Yes, it should be,” says Hans Meeske. “But let’s do it in parallel. Establish consensus, share, and accelerate from trust. If you try to put everything down on paper first, there’s too little trust, which hinders the speed of sharing.” He at Thermo Fisher Scientific agrees with Paul Nollen. We want to show that within KSC too – anyone who can help us with this development is very welcome.

As Innovox & Partners’ Ren van Ommeren says, mutual success breeds trust. He made contact with his KSC in his 2019. ASML also quickly realized that he understood very well that more manufacturing companies needed to work with his KSC to achieve success. “

Lesson learned from Micronit: Make sure you have a clear idea of ​​who uses your product

Micronit from the Dutch town of Enschede has grown over the years to become a global player in the market for microchips, especially ‘microfluidic chips’.

unique selling point

ASML has agreed to remain involved in KSC’s organization, including financially, for at least the next three years to enable the transition to a self-supporting knowledge-sharing platform. Van Ommeren: “This will allow us to build on what has been established in ASML in recent years, but at the same time it will no longer be purely ASML related. Because the more parties have faith in this initiative, the more successful it will be.”

And sometimes that trust isn’t given, he adds. “We certainly feel there is a need for a broader KSC, but people still don’t know what will happen. Everyone naturally asks themselves first what they need to get. It’s also no surprise that some people are hesitant to share their own selling points. Secondly, don’t underestimate what you’ll get in return: Not only will you gain new knowledge, but you’ll also be able to express yourself positively in the right environment, which will give you credibility. It will improve quickly.”

manufacturing technology conference

The updated KSC will move to the next step on February 14, 2023. The first manufacturing technology conference at Koningshof in Veldhoven is open to 100 of his companies wishing to demonstrate their technology. You can already find out more about this program on our website https://www.kscevents.nl. The organization of this day is in the hands of Microcentrum.

Targeted knowledge transfer

How important are knowledge-sharing centers in an age where everything can be found online? No. Knowledge transfer has to be centralized otherwise it won’t work and you may need knowledge you didn’t ask for specific suppliers or developers in the value chain to come and We can arrange to explain interesting techniques to other engineers, designers, or students.”

Due to its relationships with large manufacturing companies, KSC started in Eindhoven, but now its focus is much wider. Len van Ommeren: “I have said it from the beginning: innovation has no borders. As a purely Brabant-focused organization, we have not grown enough. and even aim to internationalize.”

Jelm Franse likes to look to the quintessential Dutch schoolyard for recipes for useful knowledge sharing. “Parents at the gate have conversations with each other without pre-agreement or even creating agendas. Yet those conversations often bring in very interesting new knowledge. KSCs should also try to think like young parents in the schoolyard.”

Want to learn more about the Knowledge Sharing Center? The website has all the information you need, including requirements to become a member.

Photos: Ren van Ommeren (Innovox & Partners), Bert-Jan Woertman (Mikrocentrum), Jelm Franse (ASML), Paul Nollen (Thermo Fisher Scientific) Hans Meeske (Holland Innovative).

