Google says Google and other Android makers haven’t patched security flaws





Google has revealed several security flaws in phones with Mali GPUs, including the Exynos SoC. His Project Zero team at the company says it reported the problem to ARM (which designs GPUs) over the summer. ARM he fixed the issue at the end of July and he at the end of August. However, smartphone makers such as Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Google themselves hadn’t deployed patches to fix the vulnerabilities earlier this week, Project Zero said.

Researchers identified five new issues in June and July and immediately reported them to ARM. “One of these problems his led to kernel memory corruption, one physical memory address was exposed to user space, and the remaining three of his led to physical page usage after free.” Project Zero’s Ian Beer wrote in a blog post: “This allows an attacker to continue reading and writing after the physical page has been returned to the system.”

Beer noted that hackers can bypass Android’s permission model and gain “extensive access” to a user’s data, potentially gaining full access to the system. An attacker can do this by forcing the kernel to reuse the aforementioned physical pages as page her tables.

Three months after ARM fixed these issues, Project Zero found that all of the team’s test devices were still vulnerable to the flaw. As of Tuesday, the issue is not listed in a “downstream security bulletin” from his Android maker.

Engadget reached out to Google, Samsung, Oppo, and Xiaomi to ask when they were rolling out fixes to Android devices and why it was taking so long. As SamMobile points out, Samsung’s Galaxy S22 series devices and the company’s Snapdragon-equipped phones are not affected by these vulnerabilities.

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by an editorial team independent of the parent company. Some stories contain affiliate links. When you purchase something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publication.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.engadget.com/google-arm-android-phones-security-flaw-mali-gpu-samsung-oppo-xiaomi-183029261.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos