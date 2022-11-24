$70M for Bira, $12M for Torr Foodtech: Agrifoodtech Week





This week, craft beer company Bira raised new funding to expand its geographic reach. Meanwhile, Torr FoodTech earned him $12 million for its unusual approach to tech-centric snack bars. In agtech, Clarifruit also raised his $12 million, while more layoffs were made in the food delivery division.

food tech funding

Craft beer maker Bira 91 has landed a $70 million round led by beer company Kirin. Bira will use the funds to build more breweries and expand the geographic reach of the Bira line of beverages. (Deal Street Asia)

Sustainable grocery startup Modern Milkman has raised $50 million ($60 million) after closing its Series C. Insight Partners, ETF Partners and Praetura Ventures are among his backers of the company. (UKTN)

Torr FoodTech wins $12 million for snack bar made with ultrasonic energy. This startup’s technology eliminates the need for sweet binders to bind ingredients together. (food navigator)

Bright Biotech secures $3.2 million seed round to commercialize cultured meat growth factor. FoodLabs led the round, which also included Big Idea Ventures and FoodHack. (Tech.eu)

Opo Bio emerges from stealth with a $1.5 million seed round. The startup is developing cell lines from New Zealand livestock for the cultivated meat industry. (protein report)

Local food e-commerce platform Prado has raised $5.75 million in a seed round. Bonfire Ventures led the round, which Prado will use to expand its platform and support more merchants his partners. (PR Newswire)

SynBioVen is leading the $1 million ($1.2 million) seed round for Eden Bio. The latter uses machine learning to increase protein yields and expands its platform thanks to sourcing. (Protein Report)

Seaweed producer New Wave Foods is raising a “six-figure sum” from shareholders. The funds will be directed towards increasing production and expanding SHORE’s range of seaweed-based products. (vegeconomist)

San Francisco’s BioFluff has raised $500,000 in a pre-seed round for plant-based furs. Participating companies include SOSV/IndieBio Fund, Joyance Partners, Ataraxia Partners Limited. (green queen)

Agtech funding

Clarifruit has raised $12 million in Series A funding led by Champel Capital and Firstime Ventures. The funding will help the start-up scale the sales of its agricultural automated quality control platform. (Fin SME)

Robotic pest control startup BigSis has completed a $4.5 million ($5.4 million) oversubscription. Regenerate Ventures led the series A round. (AgReads)

M&A, IPO, partnership

Delivery service Eat Just Takeaway has sold its 33% stake in Brazilian iFood to Prosus for $1.5 billion. Eat Just Takeaway is under pressure from investors to “consolidate loss-making businesses.” (Silicon Canals)

Other news

Quick grocery startup JOKR has closed operations in Santiago, Chile and Medellin, Colombia. The service laid off 22 employees and his 19 employees in each of these markets. (Tech Crunch)

Nestls Nespresso launches paper-based compostable capsules. The new capsule will be launched as a pilot in France and Switzerland in 2023 before heading to other regions. (hood dive)

Food delivery platform Wolt has launched tech hubs in Israel and Sweden. The company will employ dozens of experts in software engineering, product management, design and data. (Tech.eu)

Zomato lays off 3% of its employees. The food delivery giant cited “regular performance reviews” as the reason for the layoffs. (Tech in Asia)

Burger King Portugal is opening a vegan restaurant. Following similar restaurants in the UK, the pop-up location will offer vegan twists on BK staples such as Whopper and Big King. (Vegan diet and lifestyle)

Governments around the world will sign the Koronivia Joint Work on Agriculture Packages at COP27. The International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems called the deal, which excludes smallholders, a “disappointment”. (AFN)

Nuro is centered around 20% of its staff. An automated delivery company has admitted to overhiring in 2021, laying off about 300 employees to save cash. (The Robot Report)

Research firm How Good has launched a scope 3 emissions measurement SaaS platform. The platform analyzes over 33,000 ingredients to help companies assess carbon in their supply chains. (hood dive)

Cultured meat startup Meatable is investing $60 million to establish a hybrid meat innovation center. Meatable is working on the venture with plant-based meat startup Love Handle. (One Green Planet)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://agfundernews.com/the-week-in-agrifoodtech-a-70m-raise-for-craft-beer-ultrasonic-snack-bars-food-delivery-layoffs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos