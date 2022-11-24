A special feature on Ukraine was published in Google Arts & Culture





On November 24, Google, in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, with the support of Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska, launched an online space for Ukrainian culture, “Ukraine is Here,” on the Google Arts & Culture platform. .

Ukrinform reports this, referring to the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy.

This project was made possible thanks to Google’s partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, and 10 partners who participated in creating the Ukrainian section of the Google Arts & Culture platform. Ukraine, National Center of Folk Culture “Ivan Honchar Museum”, Museum of Ukrainian Theater, Music and Cinema, etc.

On its own page, Ukrainian culture is presented in four sections: Culture, Architecture, Art and Nature.

From now on, people from different countries will be able to explore authentic interactive stories about Ukrainian culture, take virtual tours and get up close and personal with Ukrainian artists’ most iconic works in six virtual exhibition spaces.

Explore over 40 stunning 3D models of St. Sophia’s Cathedral, Palanok Castle, the State Opera of Ukraine, and more using augmented reality technology in the Google Arts & Culture application. Several objects whose physical counterparts were damaged or destroyed by Russian artillery fire are also available on the platform, such as the bell tower of the Assumption Cathedral in Kharkov.

Ukrainian seasonal folk rituals and holiday traditions, traditional Ukrainian cuisine, Easter egg making, folk songs, crafts, enchanting landscapes, biosphere reserves and much more – “Ukraine is here” anywhere in the world!

Ukraine’s Minister of Culture and Information Policy Oleksandr Tkachenko emphasized that culture creates powerful stories and is an effective communication tool in terms of culture and information.

“Now you can google Ukrainian culture on Google. We present our project in turbulent times, when special attention is given to our brave, strong and modern nation. Ukraine is a very powerful project that is the result of fruitful cooperation: a true synergy of teams – Google Arts & Culture, our Ministry, state institutions, many museums, nature reserves, individual experts.Ukraine A new opportunity to convey the culture of , at scale, in an engaging and modern digital language, as it is done on the Google Arts & Culture platform is one of our joint victories,” says Oleksandr Tkachenko emphasized.

“During the months of war, more than 500 museums, historical buildings and temples were damaged or destroyed, all created by generations of Ukrainians for new generations Not only the people, but also our culture and art from the invasion.Our culture is not ours alone.This is the legacy of the entire civilized world.When one country loses its cultural values, The whole world will lose them too. Google Ukrainian culture, admire it, enrich the world, ”he called Ukrainian First Lady Olena Zelenska.

Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy Anastasia Bondar said that cooperation with Google Ukraine started in 2017 as part of the “Real Ukraine” project. According to her, more than five years of collaborative work laid the groundwork for creating another section on Google Arts & Culture dedicated to Ukraine.

“Today, more than ever, we want Ukraine to be closer to us wherever we are, and thanks to this section of Google Arts & Culture, we will create unforgettable and unique digital experiences that bring artists and partners together. To protect and promote Ukrainian culture, art, architecture and nature, ”said Anastasia Bonder.

Amit Sood, Director of Google Arts & Culture, thanked everyone who contributed to the creation of the Ukrainian online space, stressing that “Ukraine is Here” is just the beginning of the Ukrainian project on international platforms. did.

“We are proud of today’s launch. We have been very lucky to have worked with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and other partners for five years. Thanks to these people today, despite all the challenges we face, new content, new stories, new You can introduce your artists to a global audience.This is just the beginning.”Arts and Culture.

just for reference. Google Arts & Culture is a platform that collects digital versions of works of art and various cultural properties from his over 2,000 cultural institutions in 80 countries around the world. The platform hosts 6 million artifacts (including photographs, videos, manuscripts and other artistic, cultural and historical documents), over 400,000 works of art, and over 10,000 digital exhibitions.

The “Ukraine is Here” project was made possible thanks to Google’s partnership with the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine and 10 other partners who participated in creating the Ukrainian section of the Google Arts & Culture platform.Ukrainian Museum, National Folk Culture Center “Ivan Honchar Museum”, Ukrainian Theater, Music and Cinema Museum, etc.

