New incentives for investor retention, relocation, high-tech and green industries





Thailand has introduced new incentives aimed at supporting high-tech industries, tax exemptions for companies moving to Thailand, and rewarding existing investors.

The new incentives have been issued to advance the goals of Thailand’s Five-Year Investment Promotion Strategy, which aims to promote high-value added activities post-COVID-19.

Thailand has introduced a package of incentives aimed at boosting investment and boosting the economy, from rewarding existing investors to supporting high-tech industries.

The incentives were announced by Thailand’s Board of Investment (BOI) on November 4, 2022, after a board meeting held the previous day. This includes tax exemptions, the creation of newly promoted industry categories, and regional special investment zones.

The incentive will be the first major policy announcement since the country’s new five-year investment promotion strategy was announced in October 2022. Running from 2023 to his 2027, the strategy aims to transform Thailand’s economy by promoting investment in innovative high-tech. , and green industry.

This article looks at the new incentives and how they are contributing to Thailand’s economic ambitions.

Thailand’s new incentives

Thailand’s new incentives will take effect from 1 January 2023 and are summarized as follows:

Investor retention and expansion program

This incentive package introduces tax exemptions to reward long-time investors who are already active in Thailand. It is the first time that the Thai government has issued incentives for this kind of investors.

Specifically, companies that have received investment incentives from the Thai government for 3 or more projects in the past 15 years, with a total investment of 10 billion baht (265 million USD) or more, and are seeking approval for new projects. , or expansion projects over 500 million baht will be given special incentives. These include corporate income tax (CIT) exemption for up to 3 years or 50% corporate income tax (CIT) reduction for up to 5 years, depending on the type of activity.

relocation program

The incentive package establishes a new relocation program that grants corporate tax exemptions to companies relocating their business activities to Thailand. These are regional headquarters, research and development centers, and manufacturing facilities. However, the CIT exemption applies only to earnings from transferred manufacturing activities.

Companies transferring all three of these activities to Thailand are entitled to a five-year corporate tax exemption. Companies transferring only their regional headquarters and manufacturing facilities are exempt from corporate tax for three years. Companies transferring only R&D centers and manufacturing facilities are exempt from corporate tax for one to five years, depending on the industry.

New Incentive Industry Category

Additional industries are considered promoted industry sectors due to passage of incentive packages. Promoted industries are eligible to apply for his BOI’s investment promotion policies, including tax, land and employment incentives.

Newly encouraged industries are targeted specifically at environmentally sustainable industries. These include building hydrogen vehicles, installing battery swapping stations for electric vehicles, new foods, organic foods, hydrogen production, and generating electricity and steam from hydrogen.

Premium incentives for advanced technology

The incentive package provides premium incentives for investments in upstream industries with innovation and high technology, which the BOI classifies as A1+ investments. Related industries include biotechnology, nanotechnology and advanced materials.

To be eligible, the project must involve technology transfer and collaboration with a Thai educational and research institution. Eligible projects can receive his CIT exemption for up to 10 to 13 years, with no cap, depending on activity. This package upgrades water processing to his A1+ category and extends the maximum duration of his CIT exemption for such activities from 10 to 13 years.

New Special Investment Zone

Four regions of Thailand spread across 16 provinces will be designated as special investment zones through incentive packages. The four regions are the Northern Economic Corridor, the Northeast Economic Corridor, the Midwest Economic Corridor, and the Southern Economic Corridor.

Special Investment Areas benefit from a number of incentives. The creation of the new Special Investment Zone follows the success of Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor, which has been a popular investment destination since its establishment in 2017.

Ease of doing business

As the final element of the incentive package, a Subcommittee on Resolving Barriers and Accelerating Investment will be established. The subcommittee will work with the Prime Minister’s Office and other agencies to improve the ease of doing business in Thailand by addressing issues raised by investors, according to a BOI press release.

Promoting high-tech and green investment

BOI’s incentive packages focus on attracting investment in high-tech and environmentally sustainable industries. This marks the continuation of the Thailand 4.0 strategy to move Thailand away from an export-driven economy dependent on low labor costs and natural resources.

Thailand 4.0 is an innovation strategy at the heart of the Thai government’s economic plan. It aims to transform Thailand into an innovative high-tech economy by developing targeted industries and regions.

