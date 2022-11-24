BMW 3.0 CSL is back, with 553 HP and 6-speed manual





Recreating the design of the original 70’s 3.0 CSL, BMW has revived the 3.0 CSL name in a new limited edition sports car with motorsport-inspired livery. A twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six engine produces 553 horsepower. it is the most powerful straight-six used in road-legal BMW M vehicles. That motor is mated to his 6-speed manual, with power going to the rear wheels only. Only 50 units will be manufactured.

In 2015, BMW hinted at bringing back one of its most iconic sports cars of all time with the 3.0 CSL Hommage R Concept. This is a strong, modern interpretation of his 3.0 CSL Homologation Special, which was produced in small batches in the 1970s and was nicknamed the Batmobile thanks to his car’s dramatic aerodynamic package. Now, seven years later, BMW has finally brought that concept to life with his 3.0 CSL in a new limited-edition sports car that seeks to condense the core values ​​of the M Division and its illustrious motorsport history into one vehicle. Revived the nameplate.

The shape and overall proportions of the cabin suggest that the 3.0 CSL shares its skeleton with the current-generation M4, but the 3.0 CSL’s bodywork is unique, making it one of the most visually pleasing BMWs to produce in recent times. It’s one of the designs that let me. We certainly wouldn’t call the grille tiny, but it’s not massive like the units in the M4, new i7, or XM Super SUV, and its satin aluminum trim flows nicely into the angular headlights. The bulging fenders and double rear wing setup are distinctly reminiscent of the original his 3.0 CSL ‘Batmobile’. So are his two circular air intakes carved into the front bumper and small fins protruding from the bonnet.

The headlights feature yellow LED laser lights that draw ties to the M4 GT3 racecar, while the intricate, wire-like taillight LEDs are reminiscent of those of the M4 CSL. Sturdy wheel arches house 20-inch front and 21-inch rear gold centre-lock wheels wrapped in specially developed Michelin tires. This special edition sports car stands out for its motorsport-inspired livery, with stripes in the traditional BMW M color accented by white paint, just like the livery of the racers of the 1970s. . Nearly all bodywork is made of carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP), with weaving seen in the lower trim elements, rear wing and roof lettering, with most carbon components manufactured by hand.

At the heart of the 3.0 CSL is the same twin-turbo 3.0-liter inline-six as in the M3 and M4, but tuned to be the most powerful inline-six ever used in a road-legal BMW M car. . , spitting out 553 horsepower, a 50-pony increase over the M4 Competition. Torque output remains the same as the non-competition M4 at 406 lb-ft, and all of this pushing is sent to the rear wheels via his six-speed manual transmission. The 3.0 Liter draws on the technical know-how of BMW’s DTM racing programme, including stiff crankcases, forged lightweight crankshafts, 3D-printed cylinder head cores and specially designed oil supply and cooling systems.

An active M differential on the rear axle works in conjunction with stability control to maintain traction and prevent the driver from slamming the limited-edition sports car into a wall. The front suspension uses a double-joint spring strut setup, while the rear suspension is a multi-link design combined with adaptive dampers and variable-ratio electronic power steering. Carbon-ceramic brakes are used to decelerate the 3.0 CSL, with 6-piston fixed caliper stoppers at the front and a single-piston fixed caliper brake at the rear. The calipers are painted red and the traction control system has 10 levels of selectable intervention to help customize your driving experience.

The cabin ditches the rear seats for storage compartments that hold two helmets, carbon fiber permeates the cockpit, and CFRP makes heavy use of lightweight materials in the door panels and two bucket seats. The dashboard design is almost identical to the M4, with black Alcantara covering the seats, steering wheel and part of the dashboard. White contrast stitching complements the unique gearshift knob. A retro design with the number 50 engraved to remind you of how special the 3.0 CSL is.

This figure reflects the fact that BMW only builds 50 units of the 3.0 CSL, with the entire production taking place at BMW’s Dingolfing plant in Moosthenning, Germany, in just three months. Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but given the limited production numbers, it’s likely to be significantly higher than the M4 Competition Coupé’s $79,595 starting price, and higher than the M4 CSL’s $140,895. I have. Prospects also need to act quickly as there are very few units available.

