Canadian tech venture funding continues to decline in Q3 2022, CVCA reports





Seed-stage startups and cleantech were the biggest winners in the slowdown.

Canadian venture capital (VC) investment continued to decline in the third quarter. This is as investors and start-ups across the country weather strong economic headwinds.

Canada invested C$896 million in 144 VC deals in the third quarter, according to a new report from the Canadian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (CVCA). On both fronts, these numbers show a sharp year-over-year decline compared to Q3 2021 and Q3 2019, which were particularly hot for Canadian VC fundraising.

VC investment volume and number of deals in Q3 2022 also declined quarter by quarter, down 50% and 25%, respectively. These latest Q3 results more closely resemble his two-year low of Canadian tech VC investment in Q3 2020 early in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Investors continue to monitor market conditions in anticipation of an inflection point, but founders hold back on raising capital, citing declining valuations.-Kim Furlong, CVCA

Last year’s VC funding boom gave way to a broader recession fueled by high interest rates and inflation fears. Amid market uncertainty, many Canadian tech VCs and entrepreneurs are taking a more cautious approach to spending and securing capital.

Investors continue to monitor market conditions in anticipation of an inflection point, and founders are holding back on fundraising due to declining valuations, CVCA CEO Kim Furlong wrote in a report.

Furlong noted that these trends mirror what’s happening south of the US border, where investment firms and tech startups around the world are battling tough macroeconomic conditions.

The average deal size has also declined quarter-over-quarter, which CVCA said could be attributed to the founders choosing to raise small amounts to hold onto the stock until market conditions improve. That’s what I mean.

Venture debt investment in 2022 has also already surpassed 2021 records and is now on pace to reach a year-high, with 29 deals closing at $214 million this quarter. . The rising demand for venture debt indicates that more founders have turned to non-dilutive capital in an environment where valuations have been hit.

Growth-stage companies bore the brunt of the slowdown in the public markets in the third quarter. That’s because Canadian tech companies in the space are weathering an investment slump that CVCA expects will likely last through 2023.

RELATED: Canadian tech layoffs continue as tough year comes to an end

With the slowdown continuing into the third quarter, Furlong noted that the biggest winners on the VC front are the cleantech sector and seed-stage companies. In the third quarter he shows two positive trends. The first is uninterrupted growth at the seed stage and the second is a higher than historical average allocation to cleantech, Furlong said.

Seed-stage startups accounted for 43% of all deals, with $152 million invested in 62 deals. Seed-stage investments in 2022 have nearly doubled his 2020 levels and are on pace to match his 2021 record by the end of the year, CVCA reports.

By sector, information and communication technology (ICT) companies still lead, accounting for more than half of all VC deals done to date in 2022, followed by life sciences companies with 16%. increase.

Fueled by net-zero targets for agencies and governments, the CVCA reported that cleantech funding has surpassed 2020 levels, with $459 million invested in 36 deals. Meanwhile, CVCA found Canada’s investment levels in his AgTech and food tech remained strong, with the sector now on pace beyond 2021.

RELATED: Venture investment returns to pre-pandemic levels, shows CVCA report for Q2 2022

On the private equity (PE) side, macroeconomic pressures are pulling investors toward smaller deals and add-ons.

In the third quarter, C$2.4 billion was invested in 199 PE deals, bringing the year-to-date total to $6.5 billion in 622 deals. The total number of PE deals for the year has already surpassed 2021, but there is a marked lack of larger PE deals in 2022.

Private equity investors are taking a cautious approach, Furlong said.

In the face of public market volatility, many private companies have also chosen to remain private. As the CVCA reports, there are no Canadian technology initial public offerings (IPOs) so far in 2022.

Feature image courtesy of Unsplash. Photo by Igor Kiriryuk.

