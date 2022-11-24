Using virtual reality, students get a glimpse into different careers





Boys & Girls Clubs of America are better known for after-school homework help and volunteer opportunities than for cutting-edge career development.

But if you ask kids in chapters of boys’ and girls’ clubs across states like Indiana, Montana, and Washington, they say they’re surrounded by tech tools that help them imagine their future. I might say

Lana Taylor, executive director of the Indiana Alliance of the Boys & Girls Clubs, said as the pandemic eased and children returned to in-person programs, her staff began looking for ways to re-engage students, especially middle schoolers. said. Children tend to love technology and hands-on learning, so Taylor thought it natural to develop programming that used both.

In February 2022, Indiana Boys & Girls Clubs launched a partnership with immersive technology startup Transfr to introduce students from 10 clubs to new career and workforce opportunities. This collaboration has led to a renewed focus on employee readiness at the Indiana Department of Education. Today, Transfr’s partnership with clubs has expanded to 21 more clubs across Indiana, thanks to state grants.

The experience and touching it is really good, even for the little ones. Discovered because you need to start early.Lana Taylor, Executive Director, Indiana Alliance of the Boys and Girls Clubs

Transfr uses virtual reality to develop immersive career and workforce training simulations for industries such as manufacturing, carpentry, public safety, hospitality, and automotive. In 2021, the company is working with several boys and girls clubs in Washington and Montana to tailor training for K-12 students.

According to Taylor, the program is a great fit for Indiana Club students. Because simulation introduces industries they never thought of.

The experience and touching it is really good, even for the little ones. It was discovered because you need to start early, she said. Here’s what I want to do. I really enjoyed this. I would like to know how can I do this.

After students complete a series of simulations, they are asked to answer questions that gauge their interest in the area. Taylor says this helps her team arrange internships and apprenticeships with local businesses.

Brian Hartz, business owner of the Transfrs virtual training facility, says the training is where he meets many children.

He said it’s natural for young people to be more comfortable with new technology than those with careers. There is also a great need for a pipeline of prospective job seekers in many skilled trade industries, he added.

The National Boys & Girls Club is also committed to youth workforce development, Taylor said.

The Indiana Alliance of the Boys and Girls Club has partnered with technology company Transfr to expand its career exploration and workforce development programs for students.Credit: Image courtesy of Lana Taylor

The Indiana Department of Education also announced in 2021 that schools will require career exploration and post-secondary preparation. The department also evaluates some of the district’s career readiness work.

According to Taylor, many of the club’s high school participants, as well as college-age AmeriCorps members who work as staff or volunteers, are looking for non-traditional paths after graduation. You can touch the work you don’t need.

Older kids aren’t the only ones Indiana clubs want to expand opportunities for. According to Taylor, middle school age groups are now one of the club’s priorities for him. During the pandemic, club staff were most concerned with supporting the youngest children and providing opportunities for high school students, but there weren’t many programs for middle school children.

Taylor said clubs across the state are now focusing on those students. One work-based learning program using the Transfrs VR headset is designed specifically for middle school students. These students learn about jobs and careers and have the opportunity to become junior staff members of the Boys & Girls Club by working 50 hours at the club.

They are like a lost generation now. They didn’t have a lot of opportunities, according to Taylor. So we really tried to expand and make sure we had specific programming for them.

This article on virtual reality and career education was produced by Hechinger Reports, a non-profit independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechingers newsletter.

