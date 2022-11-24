Microsoft Azure vs Google Cloud Platform: Cheat Sheet





Both Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud offer cloud solutions. This guide includes an overview of differences between platforms and some tips for evaluating them.

Image: phonlamaiphoto/Adobe Stock

Considering moving your data in the cloud? Moving large amounts of data has become the backbone of your business. This might include switching from one cloud to another, performing ongoing on-premises data migrations, or continuously ingesting data from social feeds without dedicated servers. Moving to the cloud can be a one-time process or an ongoing process.

Infrastructure as a service or platform as a service can both be good starting points, but which one should your organization use? Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, the two biggest provide options.

Reference: Adoption Kit: Cloud Engineer (TechRepublic Premium)

Jump to:

What is Google Cloud Image: Google

Google bills Google Cloud Migration Services as a streamlined and flexible way to migrate your data and apps to the cloud. The company’s various migration and modernization options include automated services, fully managed databases, and options for deploying Oracle workloads and Microsoft SQL Server. The company’s Cloud Foundation Toolkit is built to guide organizations through the process of migrating their applications. Microsoft and Google have also partnered in this area, including Google’s tools for modernizing Windows and Microsoft workloads.

What is Microsoft Azure? Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Azure cloud services offer on-premises, multi-cloud, or hybrid cloud environments. The tech giant is billing it as a chance to build on its own terms, with a range of services and capabilities. We also value having. Microsoft claims to offer the only cloud platform that can run hyperscale relational databases, offering fast his NoSQL databases with open APIs at any scale.

Feature Comparison: Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure FeaturesGoogle CloudMicrosoft AzureDeployment AssistanceYes YesVirtual MachinesYes YesBuilt-in SecurityYes Yes YesContainersKubernetesKubernetesFlexible Payment ModelsYes Free TrialsYesYes Geographic Coverage 35 Regions 58 Regions Head-to-Head Comparison: Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure SSH-based machine access

One of the big differences between the two services is the operating system. Naturally, Azure works well with Windows as does Google Cloud, but his SSH-based machine access of Google Cloud is especially useful for Linux projects.

Range and Availability Cloud: Must-Read Coverage

Geographically, Azure is available in a wider range of regions around the world. For edge deployments, Google offers direct peering, but Azure does not. This service allows you to connect your business network directly to Google’s edge network. Both companies have very good uptime (99%).

AI and ML

Both also offer artificial intelligence and machine learning services. Both have broad applications for speech-to-text, DevOps, and other AI/ML.

safety

Both Google Cloud and Azure are heavily secured. Microsoft certifies compliance with privacy regulations in 50 select global regions. Google Cloud security is also globally compliant, with many ISO standards, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and more, all covered by Azure.

Both companies offer bug bounties for security researchers, raising money from both independent security researcher communities and their own top-notch security teams.

Choosing between Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure

Let’s dig into database migrations in particular. Google Cloud offers great database migration options, and its database migration service provides a clear path to Cloud SQL and PostgreSQL. Migrations for SQL Server and Oracle are currently available in preview. Depending on your service tier, Google Cloud offers serverless migrations that reduce or eliminate downtime and continuously replicate your data. This also means that the destination Cloud SQL instance or AlloyDB cluster can be used as a standalone primary instance.

Organizations can migrate their VM-based self-hosted databases to Google Cloud, freeing up from managing infrastructure and instead relying on Google’s support, performance, and disaster recovery capabilities. Each project can contain up to 2,000 connection profiles and 1,000 migration jobs.

Microsoft Azure Migrate provides similarly streamlined capabilities to manage the entire database, application, mainframe or virtual machine migration process from a single dashboard. This is further divided into various PaaS services such as Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Spring Apps, and Azure Cosmos DB. Azure is optimized for SAP workflows, so you can easily combine SAP and non-SAP data.

Microsoft also emphasizes its focus on sustainability with carbon intelligent considerations, including its commitment to renewable energy, forest conservation and more. Its Azure Arc offerings extend management and services to hybrid, multicloud, and edge environments.

Azure Migrate runs in a pay-as-you-go subscription after a free trial.

Other comparisons may come down to your organization’s specific needs, such as how much memory and storage disks you need, physical locations, and payment methods. For more information, compare services to IBM Cloud or AWS Cloud and read our data migration overview.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techrepublic.com/article/azure-vs-google-cloud/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos