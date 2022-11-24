40 Patents Secured in 4 Years: Navigating the IP Landscape





Medovate’s Innovation and Licensing Officer Robert Donald explains how the company is navigating the IP landscape with 40 patents in four years.

What is Medovates’ patent application process?

We identify key points of invention and what makes them new and original over current play and prior art. This first review examines prior art and the general IP landscape using various patent databases. These documents have been internally reviewed and deemed contrary to the technology they were trying to protect. This helps shape how we consider drafting an application to describe prior art. In order for a patent to be successful by the time it is granted, there is a requirement that it be novel, giving an overview of the commercial landscape and freedom to operate in the marketplace. .

We work closely with external patent firms who manage the drafting and filing process on our behalf. Throughout the drafting process, working closely with inventors and engineering teams, review draft content to ensure that ideas and potential other iterations are fully captured and scoped. increase. Once a robust patent specification is in place, it is usually filed with the UK Intellectual Property Office as a priority application.

What is Medovates’ IP strategy?

Our filings and claims are directed to the technology as a whole, potential disposables and components, and consider therapeutic applications and, in the United States, methods of treatment. From that core application, as the technology evolves through development, we typically look at improvements being made and consider further patent applications to extend the scope of protection away from the core patent. .

We aim to submit that core IP as soon as possible to cover any risks during development. Further patent applications are when we are convinced that we have material material to support them.

How do you choose the territories to apply for protection?

Several factors are taken into account when determining the region. The first is the significant market over the life of the patent, where the first position in the market is, and weighs the value of downstream areas.

Consider the competition and identify where the key players are, their core markets and manufacturing bases. We see this as a defensive strategy, but it offers the potential to work with downstream partners to increase the value of the opportunity.

All patents follow the normal prosecution route from priority filing to the December Patent Cooperation Treaty, allowing you to seek protection in multiple territories simultaneously.

What is the current intellectual property landscape?

The pandemic has slightly impacted timelines from prosecution to clearance. Many patent offices around the world have backlogs. This means that although a preferential first procedural process from the PCT to the national phase has been set, the examination stage in the national phase may be slightly delayed. .

Overall costs are fairly stable. The only addition is the consideration of further foreign defensive patents to account for competition in the Far East, which can drive up costs significantly with common legal, formal and translation fees.

There are several incentives that make the process commercially viable for any organization to pursue patent protection. In the UK, there is a patent box that allows companies to claim lower corporate tax rates on profits derived from patented inventions.

How has having IP experience in-house benefited your company?

MD Stuart Thomson and I have extensive backgrounds in IP management and commercialization. IP is at the core of our business. It gives us control and understanding of our portfolio, opportunities to expand it, prosecution decisions, IP landscapes to enter, and strategic commercial opportunities.

It is important that your intellectual property strategy fits into the work of all other departments within your company. Our primary consideration is the development stage of all projects, working with engineers to ensure that improvements are within the scope of the patent specification and that improvements are captured for potential further filings. so that

Finally, what advice would you give to someone starting their IP journey?

Find a good patent attorney with expertise in your field.

Early-stage companies should implement processes to identify new innovations and have protective strategies. This can be done through the Innovation Disclosure Form for development teams.

Regular structured meetings with the steering group are essential to review the company’s intellectual property progress, new applications, and patent filings, and the patent attorney to develop a constructive action plan. may also participate.

Finally, we monitor and review the patent status for competition. There are some excellent free databases available, such as espace.net and lens.org.

