Brno Innovation Hub: Czech Republic Silicon Valley





The city of Brno and its surroundings, located in the South Moravian region of the Czech Republic, is associated with a rich wine culture and excellent cycling routes. But in addition to being a popular vacation spot, her reputation as the second-largest town in the Czech Republic has resonated, especially among the national and international innovation community. From old factory areas to today’s metropolises with top-class technical facilities, Brno’s innovation hub has attracted talent and companies from all over the world over his 20-plus years, making the city the ‘Czech Silicon Valley’. is starting to form into

Education meets innovation in Brno

Brno has 13 universities and over 60,000 students in a city of less than 400,000 inhabitants. Brno is becoming an increasingly popular place to study, both at local and international level. According to a 2021 report by the innovation center JIC in South Moravia, almost half of recent graduates have completed courses at the Faculty of Science and Engineering. Additionally, the city records about a quarter of the country’s PhDs. It graduates each year and helps future young researchers grow in the region.

The most important advantage of the Brno region is that SMEs are concentrated in their own commercial and technology-oriented research and development (R&D) sites, opening up many cooperation opportunities. As a result, the South Moravian region also has the highest amount of investment in science and R&D spending relative to the Czech Republic and Central and Eastern Europe’s GDP, he further reports the JIC. As a result, the knowledge intensity of the Brno region ranks among the top in the country, rivaling some of her most advanced EU regions.

Source: JIC Data Report 2021

International Brno Innovation Hub

From Honeywell, Red Hat, AT&T, Siemens to SAP, Brno has been attracting multinational tech giants for some time. In 2021, the region will record over 77,000 foreign employees with nearly a third of its qualified workers, according to JIC’s 2022 data report. Business specialists represent approximately 50 000 employees in the region. In addition, the region’s high-tech employment rate is over 6%, which is on par with the most developed western regions such as Utrecht in the Netherlands and Upper Palatinate in Germany.

Brno receives significant support from the Innovation Center and the international startup accelerator JIC. JIC is home to a huge freelance community and Europe’s largest impact hub. Brno offers an ideal environment for startups and business growth. According to Crunchbase, the South Moravian region had 165 startups established within the last decade.

Prominent technology company in the Brno region

Brno’s industry focus is on software development, especially in the areas of Saas, artificial intelligence or e-commerce. In addition to world-famous companies, the Brno region is also the birthplace and home of many Czech companies with influence on the international market.

Let’s take a look at some of the notable companies and start-ups in Brno’s innovation hub that have started mapping the South Moravian ecosystem with The Recursive.

Name: Kiwi.com

Founders: Oliver Dlouhý, Jozef Képesi, Jiří Hlavenka

About: Founded in 2012, Kiwi.com is an online travel technology company with over 800 airlines and land carriers worldwide. Kiwi.com employs over 1,500 people worldwide, processes over 100 million searches daily, and sells over 50,000 seats per day.

Highlights: Kiwi.com is one of the fastest growing Czech companies. The company was acquired by US-based General Atlantic in 2019, and in 2019 he announced a €100 million investment to support accelerated growth.

Name: Ysoft

Founders: Vaclav Mucha and Martin De Martini

About: Y Soft is a global IT company that enables businesses to run smarter with intelligent enterprise office solutions. The company develops efficient 2D and 3D printing solutions, document capture capabilities, and streamlined automated workflows. Y Soft was founded in 2000 as a student project at Masaryk University in Brno and now operates in 17 countries with nearly 400 employees.

Highlights: The company actively supports the tech ecosystem through its innovation center YSoft Labs and its internal fund Y Soft Ventures.

Name: Mad Finger Game

Founder: Marek Ravas

Summary: As a world-renowned independent game studio with a rich portfolio of award-winning titles, MADFINGER Games’ apps have been played by millions of people around the world. The company was founded in 2008 by a team that previously worked at one of the largest game studios in the Czech Republic. MADFINGER Games focuses on high-quality visuals, gameplay and experience, and has since produced famous game series such as Dead Trigger, Samurai and Shadowgun.

Highlight: MADFINGER Games received €5 million in funding for 2021 to further develop the team and attract new talent.

Name: ROI Hunter

Founder: Karel Schindler

Summary: Product performance management (PPM) platform ROI Hunter helps e-commerce retailers increase profitability by collecting product-level data across retailer channels and custom sources. Founded in 2014, ROI Hunter won the Facebook Accelerator competition and became a Meta Business Partner (MBP).

Highlights: The company has offices in 5 countries and has raised over €5 million to date, including from Czech VC KAYA Ventures.

Name: Smartlook

Founder: Petr Janosik

Overview: Smartlook is a behavioral analytics solution for web and mobile recording users on websites and mobile apps. The startup was founded in his 2016 and now helps his 200,000+ companies of all sizes and industries understand user behavior.

Highlights: Smartlook raised $3.8 million in Series A funding in 2020 and was initially backed by Czech Reflex Capital.

Name: VR Engineer

Founders: Marek Polčák, Martin Holečko, Václav Bittner

Overview: Since 2017, VRgineers has delivered next generation virtual and mixed reality pilot training systems for professional and military customers. With the highest fidelity and widest field of view headset available on the market, the startup employs 50 technical experts and industry experts from the US Air Force, US Navy, Royal Air Force, Audi, We provide solutions for clients such as Skoda, Lamborghini.

Highlights: VRgineers has already raised over $6.5 million in previous rounds, backed by various Czech investors including Tensor Ventures and Nation 1.

Name: Sevio

Founders: Milan Simek and Lubomir Mraz

Overview: Founded in 2014, Sewio is a real-time location system (RTLS) manufacturer for indoor tracking digitization of movement in Industry 4.0, retail, sports, entertainment, and animal husbandry. The company’s IoT solution enables process visibility, increases production efficiency, simplifies inventory processes, and increases safety.

Highlights: The team, which raised $1 million from Y Soft Ventures in 2015, works with partners and clients in over 30 countries, including Volkswagen, Skoda, and Budvar.

Name: Threatmark

Founders: Kryštof Hilar and Michal Tresner

Overview: ThreatMark is a Fraud Prevention Service Provider (FPaaS) that offers real-time client recognition solutions, enabling banks to build a completely trustworthy and secure online banking system. Since 2015, ThreatMark brings the world’s first full-stack fraud prevention platform built on behavioral intelligence.

Highlights: This cybersecurity solution was listed in CE’s Top 50 Technology Fast 50 by Deloitte and has raised over $6.5 million from investors including Springtide Ventures and Rockaway Capital.

Name: Tatum

Founders: Jizzy Kobelka and Samuel Schramko

Summary: Blockchain startup Tatum is still on its journey since its founding in 2018, but it has attracted a lot of attention. The team is developing a platform for building infrastructure that allows developers to quickly and easily incorporate blockchain into their products.

Highlights: Tatum is historically the first Czech startup in Silicon Valley’s SkyDeck accelerator. They closed one of his biggest funding rounds of 2022 in the Czech Republic, raising over $40 million of his from foreign and Czech investors Tensor Ventures and DEPO Ventures .

