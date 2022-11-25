Innovation, let’s use science: VP





Kudos to the Chingwere Herald Reporter

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Constantino Chiwenga said Zimbabwe’s ability to embrace and harness innovation, science and technology will have a significant impact on its industrialization and development into an upper middle-income economy.

He spoke in a virtual address to Zhongguancun (ZGC), a high-level international forum for enhancing global innovation in science and technology.

Forum organizers say ZGC will promote global exchanges and cooperation on high-tech innovation to inform decisions of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China.

To this end, the Second Republic seeks to promote innovation and the adoption of ICT in various sectors of the economy.

In his speech, Vice President Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is configuring its system towards its 2030 vision, primarily through the adoption of innovation science and technology development for industrialization.

Zimbabwe’s pursuit of Vision 2030 is highly dependent on its ability to harness innovation, science and technology development for industrialization, Chiwenga said.

To achieve this, the country transformed education into Education 5.0. It incorporates innovation and industrialization as its main pillars.

The country has established innovation hubs and industrial parks at universities and colleges with the aim of producing skilled manpower and products based on Zimbabwe’s natural heritage.

The ultimate aim of this push is to promote import substitution and domesticize value chains as a pillar of Zimbabwe’s industrial growth and modernization.

VP Chiwenga thanked the People’s Republic of China for supporting this effort in Zimbabwe in a very strong way, especially by providing technical support through the Zimbabwe High Performance Computing Center.

Through this cooperation, Chiwenga said Zimbabwe is now leveraging science and technology through its High Performance Computing Center.

It is important to note that as a result of our cooperation, Zimbabwe is now one of the few countries in Africa with a full-fledged high-performance computing infrastructure.

Thus, the implementation of high performance computers in Zimbabwe has made the country leap forward in terms of research and innovation status on the continent.

Chiwenga said another area where Zimbabwe and China could strengthen cooperation is in space science and technology.

He said the Zimbabwe National Geospatial and Space Agency and the People’s Republic of China’s Land Satellite Remote Sensing Application Center (LASAC) are negotiating a memorandum of understanding in the areas of earth observation and high-resolution remote sensing data processing. .

In addition to the above projects, Zimbabwe has shown its confidence in Chinese science and technology by purchasing a wide range of scientific research equipment, industrial equipment and machinery from China, Chiwenga said.

The People’s Republic of China has also assisted Zimbabwe in the field of human capital development through short-term and long-term training programs specifically for civil servants.

The training that China continues to provide has advanced and useful knowledge in many scientific and industrial fields.

