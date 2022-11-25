Google shares popular searches by state





Thanksgiving Recipe: Burnt Meringue Pumpkin Pie

Add a little twist to your Thanksgiving pumpkin pie.

What kind of pie would you bring for Thanksgiving dinner?

Whether you make a family favorite this year or try a new recipe, pies are served in homes across the country on Thursdays.From pumpkin pie to pecan pie and apples, desserts are a Thanksgiving staple.

Ahead of Thanksgiving, Google shared with USA TODAY a list of independently searched pies in each state. The list shows the overrated pies in the state compared to the nation as a whole, includes searches from November 12th to his November 18th, and which desserts are on the rise as Thanksgiving approaches. Suggest what comes to mind.

Pumpkin pie has emerged as a recent favorite, along with other seasonal options like pecan pie and sweet potato pie. California and Washington chose the Banana His Cream Pie, Colorado chose the Lemon Meringue Pie, and Utah chose the Key Lime Pie.

Buttermilk pie was popular in Georgia and Texas, and peanut butter pie was popular in Ohio. Hawaii chose haupia pie, while Indiana and Massachusetts chose cranberry pie.

Check out the uniquely searched pies for your state below.

Alabama – sweet potato pie

Alaska – Pumpkin Pie

Arizona – Pumpkin Pie

Arkansas – Pumpkin Pie

California – Banana Cream Pie

Colorado – Lemon Meringue Pie

Connecticut-Mississippi Mud Pie Recipe

Delaware – apple pie

District of Columbia – apple pie

Florida – apple pie

Georgia – buttermilk pie

Hawaii – Haupia pie

Idaho – Pumpkin Pie

Illinois – French silk pie

Indiana – cranberry pie

Iowa – apple pie

Kansas – Cherry Pie

Kentucky – Pecan pie

Louisiana – sweet potato pie

Main – apple pie

Maryland – Apple Crumble Pie

Massachusetts – cranberry pie

Michigan – Eatable

Minnesota – Pumpkin Pie

Mississippi – sweet potato pie

Missouri – Pumpkin Pie

Montana – Pecan Pie

Nebraska – Pumpkin Pie

Nevada – apple pie

New Hampshire – Pumpkin Pie

New Jersey – mini apple pie

New Mexico – Chocolate Mousse Pie

New York – apple pie

North Carolina – Chocolate Chess Pie

North Dakota – Pecan Pie

Ohio – peanut butter pie

Oklahoma – Pumpkin Pie

Oregon – Caramel Apple Pie

Pennsylvania – Pumpkin Pie

Rhode Island – Pumpkin Pie

South Carolina – apple pie

South Dakota – apple pie

Tennessee – Chess Pie

Texas – buttermilk pie

Utah – Key Lime Pie

Vermont – Cherry Crumble Pie

Virginia – Chess Pie

Washington – Banana Cream Pie

West Virginia – Pumpkin Pie

Wisconsin – apple pie

Wyoming – Pumpkin Pie

