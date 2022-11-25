Google signs wind power purchase agreement to pursue UK carbon-free energy pledge





Google has signed an offshore wind energy deal that it claims will bring it one step closer to its goal of supplying carbon-free energy to its UK office and cloud regions by 2030.

The internet search giant has signed a power purchase agreement (PAA) with French utility company Engie. This will allow him in Scotland to receive his 100MW of carbon-free energy produced by the Moray West offshore wind farm.

According to Google, the PPA will see its UK operations, including its offices and data center regions, run on carbon-free energy at or near 90% on an hourly basis, up from current projections of 67% when contracts come into effect in 2025. I mean

Achieving this goal means every Gmail is sent, every search query is requested, every YouTube video is played, and every hour of every day is powered by a cloud region that runs on carbon-free energy. , the company said in a statement.

The company added that the PPA will mark Google’s UK cloud region as one of the world’s greenest regions.

This is particularly timely given the rapid expansion of computing, with more UK businesses looking to use Google Cloud to digitally transform their operations.

The company also argued that such a deal would be important to the growth of the UK’s renewable energy sector as it would bring more green power to the grid.

People in the UK and Europe are increasingly concerned about climate change and energy security, said Matt Brittin, Google’s president of Europe, Middle East and Africa. We share that concern and believe that technology is a key part of the solution by reducing our own emissions and helping others do so.

This new investment in renewable energy in the UK brings us one step closer to achieving our goal of running completely carbon-free by 2030, with the UK at or near 90% carbon-free by 2025. It means that you will be able to

Paulo Almirante, senior executive vice president of renewable energy, energy management and nuclear activities at Engie, said the company is proud to help Google reach its carbon-free energy goals.

As a major player in PPAs, Engie designs innovative green enterprise PPAs for offtakers from offshore wind as well as for onshore renewable projects. The deal demonstrates the strength of the Group’s renewable portfolio with 37GW of renewable assets and will be of great benefit to clients in their decarbonisation strategy.

