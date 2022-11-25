Apple Pencil for iPhone scrapped after 11th hour, leak claims





Has the iPhone 14 sued to get its own Apple Pencil?

David Phelan

When Apple announced the iPad 10th generation, it included the original Apple Pencil. This is the only tablet that still uses this stylus. However, new rumors suggest that the company may have had another smart stylus in the works, which was supposed to work on the iPhone as well as the iPad, but even after a million were made, its The idea was abandoned.

According to leaker DuanRui, a report on weibo.com indicated that Apple was planning to release a new Apple Pencil alongside the iPhone 14 in September. His 1st and 2nd generation Apple Pencils only work with iPads, though iPhone compatibility has been rumored for some time.

According to DuanRui, the new stylus was going to be called Maker, but that could be a typo on Marker, which is the more likely name, says Id.

This stylus is significantly cheaper than the current Apple Pencil model, retailing for $49. At this price, the current model omits pressure sensing, and so does the battery. Instead, it draws the power it needs to operate from the iPad it’s writing to. Some models of the S-Pen and Samsung’s smart stylus also use this technology.

The leaker goes on to say that the new stylus will also work with the iPhone and will be launched alongside the iPhone 14.

As we know, no such launch took place. One of the criticisms of the 10th generation iPad is that the connection of the 1st generation Apple Pencil is inelegant, requiring a charging cable and cable to allow a Pencil with a Lightning connector to be linked to an iPad that uses a USB-C socket. It says you need an adapter.

Interestingly, this source claims that something very un-Apple-like happened: the product reached production and over a million were made before the product was canceled. You have to, says Rieker.

How likely is this?

Well, the new, more affordable stylus will fit in very nicely with the new iPad, and the prospect of a pencil for the iPhone is long overdue. The cut-down version is suitable for users who want to take notes on the screen, which is very popular on Pen-equipped Samsung Galaxy phones.

However, I have two big reservations about this rumor.

First, as mentioned above, it’s not Apple that cancels the product later in the day. The AirPower charging pad, which sadly made it to the announcement stage, was also canceled before it entered full production.

Second, it’s a supply chain that can’t keep secrets, so if this product was made, I’m sure you’ve seen leaked images by now.

Other than that, it looks like the original pencil.

There have been rumors of a smaller pencil designed for smaller tablets, so perhaps this new report plays on that.

All in all, I don’t really believe this rumor, but I like the sound of it. A cheap Pencil compatible with the iPhone is certainly interesting. Perhaps Apple made these styluses and instead of destroying them, they kept them for another occasion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/davidphelan/2022/11/24/apple-pencil-for-iphone-scrapped-at-11th-hour-leak-claims/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos