Google Fires 10,000 ‘Underperforming’ Employees: Report

Google lays off 10,000 ‘underperforming’ workers: report

Google managers have been instructed to identify the worst performing 6% of staff (equivalent to about 10,000 people).

DH Web Desk Nov 24 2022 10:58 AM Updated: Nov 24 2022 8:12 PM

Following Twitter and Amazon, Google’s parent company Alphabet will be the latest company to lay off its “worst performing” employees, according to a report in the Economic Times, citing The Information.

Managers at Google have been instructed to identify the worst 6% of staff (equivalent to about 10,000 people).

Read infographic | Sector-wide layoffs by Indian companies in 2022

The system, which identifies the worst-performing 6% of employees (up from the usual 2%), gives managers the opportunity to forego bonuses, according to the report.

As layoffs swirl across Silicon Valley, Google stands out for not cutting its workforce so far. But as the company faces external pressure to improve employee productivity, a new performance management system will help managers kick out thousands of underperforming employees starting early next year. It’s possible, says the report.

Google will employ approximately 1.56 million people at the end of 2021. Layoffs are expected for him to begin in early 2023, the report adds.

