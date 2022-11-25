14 Best Black Friday Deals On Google Devices (2022): Pixel 7, Pixel Watch, Nest Cam





Google kicked off its Black Friday deals early, but the price cuts remain strong. Pixel smartphones, Pixel Buds wireless earbuds, and our favorite smart home gadgets are getting big price cuts for devices that launched just a month ago.

Updated 11/24/2022: Added Nest Mini and Nest Audio.

WIRED Black Friday Coverage

We have tested our products all year round and have handpicked these deals. This guide will be updated throughout the weekend of Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

When you buy something using a link in our story, we may earn a commission. This helps us support our journalism. learn more.

Pixel Phone Deals

Pixel 7 (left) and Pixel 7 Pro (right)

Photo: Google

Google’s latest flagship phone, the Pixel 7 (8/10, WIRED Recommends), has been out for sale for just over a month. One of the biggest things we love about it is the low price to begin with, so it’s impressive – at $600, it’s the best value you’ll find in the Android world. But now the Pixel 7 is $100 off. You get fast performance, a 90Hz screen, wireless charging, all-day battery life, one of the best cameras in a smartphone, and many useful smart features that you use every day (learn more here) please).

There’s also the Pixel 7 Pro (8/10, WIRED Recommends), which adds a few extras to the standard Pixel 7. That means a 120Hz screen refresh rate, a really nice 5x optical zoom camera, and a macro mode for close-ups. Upshot, and slightly longer battery life. Not to mention the larger 6.7-inch screen, which is better for those who prefer more screen real estate. These Pixels also come with five years of security updates. It’s some of the best we’ve seen with Android, but its three-year OS update policy isn’t as good as what Samsung offers.

If you don’t want to spend that much on your phone, get the Pixel 6A (8/10, WIRED recommended). This is the favorite smartphone for most people. This more budget-minded handset produces some of the best photos for its price, and you get a bright AMOLED display, one-day battery life, quick performance, and five years of security updates. is known for many of its smart software features.) It sacrifices a few features like wireless charging and a higher screen refresh rate, but given the price, it’s a steal.

Best deals on Pixel accessories

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Photo: Google

The Pixel Buds A-Series (8/10, WIRED Recommends) perform just as well as (if not better than) Apple’s stock AirPods and, especially now, are much cheaper. It pairs quickly and has easy access to the Google Assistant, so it works well with Android phones (although it works with iPhones, too, with some limitations). Control your music with clear-sounding, sweat-resistant, touch-sensitive buttons on the buds. 5 hours of battery life isn’t great, but at this price point, it’s easily acceptable. It can only be charged via USB-C.

Take it a step further with Pixel Buds Pro (9/10, WIRED Recommends). This is a very comfortable wireless earbud that also has great sound (especially bass) and fits in a case that supports wireless charging. It has a slightly longer battery life of seven hours, and active noise cancellation quiets the outside world.

pixel watch

Photo: Google

Google’s first-ever Pixel Watch lacks some key features at launch, such as SpO2 sensing, automatic workout detection, and fall detection (coming soon), but it’s extremely comfortable and a great fit for health and fitness. A great smartwatch that can accurately track basic heart rate tracking. Plus ECG. A responsive interface lets you track notifications and respond to messages and calls. Unfortunately, its short battery life and slow charging will always come to mind, and it only works with Android phones.

Have a Pixel phone? This wireless charger is rated for fast-charging your Pixel without a cable attached. Expensive, but there are other good tricks. You can automatically turn on Do Not Disturb and Bedtime modes on your Pixel phone to silence notifications. Turn your screen into a digital photo frame or display smart home controls like a smart display. When the sun rises, it mimics sunlight and gently tries to wake you up before the alarm goes off.

smart home deals

Google Nest Indoor and Outdoor Cameras

Photo: Target

The Nest Cam (Battery) is one of our top picks for outdoor security cameras, especially if you want to stick with the Google Assistant ecosystem. It has a simple magnetic mounting plate and the battery lasts for over a month before needing to be recharged. The 1080p image quality is very good, even when night vision works in low light. A Nest Aware subscription isn’t required, but it adds some nice features. A version with floodlights is $190 ($90 off), and a corded version of this Nest Cam (for indoor use) is also available for $70 ($30 off).

The latest generation Nest Thermostat can control heating and central air, learning patterns over time and intelligently adjusting temperatures as needed. In some cases, you can cut your energy costs by turning off your system when you’re not home and returning your home to a comfortable temperature before you get home.

Google Chromecast with Google TV 4K

Photo: Google

Chromecast With Google TV (8/10, WIRED Recommends) finally puts Chromecast on par with other streaming sticks with physical remotes and full TV interfaces. This is one of the easiest streaming sticks to use (it’s actually a dongle). I especially like that when I add movies and TV shows from Google search results to my watchlist, they appear in the Chromecast interface. Google’s new HD version, suitable for 1080p resolution TVs, is also on sale for $20 ($10 off).

The Nest Hub (7/10, WIRED Recommends) is the heart of the smart home. You can also view calendar events and reminders, view videos from smart doorbells, and control other smart devices. All of this can be done by tapping the screen or asking the Google Assistant. Assistants are also great at answering random questions, such as how much whiskey should be used in a whiskey sour.

The Nest Hub Max (8/10, recommended by WIRED) has a camera so you can use it for video calling on platforms like Google Meet and Zoom. The large screen size here is perfect for kitchens that can be used to follow recipes.

Google Nest Mini (2nd generation)

Photo: Google

The trend of smart speakers dropping into bargain bin prices during the holidays continues. Google’s 2nd Gen Nest Mini (7/10, WIRED Recommends) is one of the easiest ways to get started with your smart home. It can be used to set timers, play music, or control other smart gadgets like lights. They’re more than half off right now, so picking up a few for every room in your home has almost become the realm of impulse.

The cheapest smart speakers are usually good for quick voice commands, but if you really want to enjoy your music, you can step up to something like this Nest Google Audio speaker (8/10, WIRED recommended). It has better audio than the Nest Mini, and at this price point it’s not much more expensive than one.

black friday retail sales

Want to browse the sales yourself? Here are some of the top retailers participating in the Black Friday deals.

