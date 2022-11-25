RTIH brings you the coolest retail tech of the week — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Nashville Predators, Delaware North, Amazon

Food and beverage partners of the NHL’s Nashville Predators and Delaware North’s Bridgestone Arena will open two stores powered by Amazon’s Just Walk Out technology and Amazon One.

The first store will open this Friday when Predators face the Colorado Avalanche, with the second debuting in early 2023.

This is the first time Amazon’s physical retail technology will be deployed at a sports and entertainment venue in Tennessee.

People can make purchases by inserting their credit cards or by swiping their palms over the entrance gate.

Once inside, anything you unshelf is automatically added to the virtual cart, and anything you put back on the shelf comes out of the virtual cart.

Once you have completed your shopping experience, you can exit the store and the credit card inserted or linked to your Amazon One ID will be charged for the items you received.

The selection includes packaged beer, spiked seltzer, sodas, bottled water, chips, candy, sundries and more.

Macy’s

The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade returns to the world of Web3 this holiday season. This will allow people to choose his NFT Parade balloons for the first time ever.

In celebration of its 96th march, Macy’s Parade will be a Metaverse experience, including virtual galleries from five NFT projects and the chance for fans to vote for their favorite creators. year event.

Tesco

Tesco has announced the opening of its fourth Trigo-powered store in London.

The hybrid autonomous store is located in the Fulham Reach real estate development.

While still in the capital, it has shoppers with different needs than the typical on-the-go shopper.

Tescos has other Trigo-powered sites in central London at High Holborn and Chiswell.

The grocery giant says the larger basket size caters to a new subset of customers who use the location for their weekly shopping trips.

