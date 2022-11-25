Indian Perspective: Karnataka’s Tackling the Rapid Growth of IT-BT Industry





The 25th Bangalore Tech Summit (BTS) 2022 concluded last week. Here are some of the key points:

Karnataka, the nation’s IT hub, is on a mission to foster faster and more inclusive growth across the IT and biotechnology (BT) sectors through investments and initiatives. Karnataka chief minister Mr Basavaraj S Bommai announced that six new cities will be established in Karnataka to ensure that the technology and its service know-how permeate the different parts of the state. Did. Future cities are visualized as well-planned with high-tech facilities. Furthermore, new cities not only add to the dots in terms of connectivity but also have the potential to open up new prospects for employment. There is likely to be.

A move in this direction is the announcement of a dedicated startup park. This multimodal park could help foster different areas of the startup ecosystem, from agricultural tech to aeronautical tech. In addition to this, a city of knowledge and technology will be developed. Both projects will be located near Kempegowda International Airport.

Karnataka has become a pioneer in the IT-BT industry for a reason. Many initiatives have helped grow his IT-BT sector. Some milestones include the highly favorable Information Technology Policy 2020-25 and the Bangalore Helix Biotechnology Park. The presence of the K-Tech Innovation Hub and Center of Excellence (CoE) has opened channels for innovative thinking. Then there is ARTPARK, the nation’s first AI and robotics technology park. These specialized dedicated spaces could unlock new ideas and encourage individuals to explore unexplored landscapes.IAn interdisciplinary approaches, and smart, futuristic solutions come from these hubs. It may be part of the expected outcome. Not surprisingly, Karnataka quickly began tracking the activity. Dr. CN Ashwath Narayan, Minister of Electronics, IT, BT, S&T and Higher Education. Skill Development, Entrepreneurship & Livelihood, Government of Karnataka indicated that the state government has set a goal that by 2025 he will achieve a $300 billion digital economy.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister for Electronics and Information Technology, Minister for Skills Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India (GoI), announced that the Indian government has committed $30 billion in investments in electronics and semiconductors. Of this, $20 billion will be invested in electronics manufacturing and design, and $10 billion in semiconductor manufacturing research and design. Such investments will not only transform India into a semiconductor manufacturing hub, but also help strengthen its position in the electronics value chain. Increased demand will come from electric vehicles (EVs) and mobility, as well as smartphones and high-tech next-generation devices. This could open up opportunities for manufacturing, packaging, verification and design.

Another highlight of BTS 2022 was that startups showcased some of their innovative products and solutions. They are IT/ITeS, agricultural technology, medical technology, healthcare, clean technology, artificial intelligence (AI), educational technology, blockchain, internet of things (IoT), cyber security, design and manufacturing of EV and electronic systems. Products and solutions include electronic-based devices with AI and IoT for healthcare. EV charging; seamless billing solutions; solid waste management and wastewater treatment. The portfolio also extends to deep technology-based platforms for fraud prevention, fabric authentication, real-time augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences, and quality assessment.

Below are some startup snapshots.

Faunatech Solutions is active in the agritech sector. Its product, Fauna, is a smartphone-based handheld diagnostic platform. Monitoring the health of cattle is very important for agricultural products, and the fauna may meet that requirement. This is aimed at early detection of serious diseases, screening of milk quality at farm level and reduction of antibiotic use.

Creating eye-catching designs with unique templates isn’t everyone’s forte, and these challenges can put pressure on your ads and banners. Sivi.AI understands this. The startup uses AI to transform ideas and text into visual designs for campaigns, Google display ads, social posts, and website content. These are editable designs.

Drona Automations has decided to work in the Cleantech segment. It sets goals to deal with a variety of problems, from sewage to outer space. It might seem like a tall order, but the company has set out to do this task by offering customized robots. You can move and clean within a range of pipe sizes. The robot can also be used for descaling, desludging and inspection of sewer pipes.

Small businesses struggle a lot when it comes to clearing formalities before entering the market.Bohni Tech Pvt Ltd has stepped into this realm. Although it falls under the IT-ITes sector, it is relatively untapped. The Boni app is intended to make registration easier for businesses such as street vendors. You can not only add products and services and start taking orders from customers, but also do better marketing to them.

Perceived Design Pvt Ltd has found its mission in the field of educational technology. It focuses on real-time experiences and is believed to be able to bridge the gap between what teachers say and what learners perceive. This view has led the company to its own XR technology and design vision. Its offering, perceiv.io (3D-AR-VR), allows teachers to create her XR content, XR lessons and XR assessments with just a few clicks.

The state has fostered many of these startups through supporting incubators such as the K-tech Innovation Hubs, CoE, and Technology Business Incubator (TBI). Some of them are also recipients of the government’s Idea2 PoC (Proof of Concept) ELEVATE grant seed funding program for startups.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has effectively launched the 25th Bengaluru Technology Summit (BTS 2022). The event was organized by the Electronics, IT, BT and S&T Departments of the Government of Karnataka.

