Guide to Google Open Bidding





Google Open Bidding, formerly known as EBDA, was introduced to publishers in 2018. This is a server-side alternative to header bidding.

Open Bidding allows publishers to invite demand partners to an integrated server-to-server auction to bid on impressions on their sites. Auctions are held in the ad server, not in the user’s browser.

This article explains what Google Open Bidding is, how it works, and how to implement it for maximum benefit.

Table of Contents: What is Google Open Bidding?

Open Bidding is a server-side integrated auction that allows many SSPs and ad exchanges to compete with Google’s ad exchange (AdX) for impressions.

In short, Open Bidding is Google’s server-to-server technology that allows publishers to invite multiple third-party ad exchanges to an auction for inventory.

A server-side unified auction takes place in the ad server, not in the user’s browser. This will improve page loading speed. This is important for user experience and Google’s Core Web Vitals score.

Publishers can choose from multiple yield partners to bid on their inventory, allowing them to see higher fill rates and eCPMs in their results.

With Open Bidding, demand partners can apply dynamic allocation to Google Ad Manager (GAM) line items (advertiser orders, including information about ad unit size, placement, targeting criteria, etc.) on a first-price basis. Compete in real-time bidding. .

Dynamic allocation is an automated process that allows all non-guaranteed demand (open auctions, remnant line items, etc.) to compete with guaranteed line items in real time.

What is NO?

Google Exchange Bidding Dynamic Allocation (EBDA) is Google’s server-side alternative to header bidding. Another name for Open Bidding.

With the help of EDBA, exchanges and SSPs can compete with Google AdX for impressions.

Google Open Bidding Revenue Partner

Google Open Bidding’s primary revenue partners are ad networks and exchanges that have agreements with Google to participate as Open Bidders.

Publishers must enter into written agreements before allowing yield partners to bid on inventory.

Google does not facilitate this arrangement between Publisher and Open Bidder. It just provides a platform for the publisher to host auctions on her GAM.

How to determine the highest yield?

Google Ad Manager conducts unified auctions to maximize revenue for publishers. Most unified auctions consist of yield partner bids and Ad Exchange bids.

Dynamic allocation is used to insert additional direct line items.

GAM selects the best line items to maximize publisher revenue.

GAM does this in four steps:

The highest priced items are selected to compete in a unified auction. The most relevant line items are then selected and placed in a unified auction. GAM sends a bid request to the target yield partner. Yield partners participate in the auction and the highest bidder gets the ad space. Once GAM selects the winning bid (ad creative) and the dynamic allocation and unified auction are complete, the server sends it to the publisher. Open Bidding payment type

Google manages all payments based on the number of impressions served by each Open Bidding yield partner. Payment will be sent to the publisher and requested from the buyer within 30 days of the end of the month.

Publishers will be paid as agreed in the Open Bidding Agreement Addendum (used to clarify and add to matters not included in the original agreement) and the Ad Exchange Agreement.

Payments for Open Bidding impressions are made after deducting Google’s revenue share. Your revenue share is displayed within your AdSense account as a percentage of your earnings.

How Open Bidding works

Ad Manager handles all Open Bidding requests through S2S integration between publishers and their demand partners.

Publishers need to create a GAM account and link it to their Ad Exchange account. Once your accounts are linked, you can accept bids from advertisers.

When an ad request is generated, Ad Manager conducts a unified auction to determine the optimal yield.

The four steps in the Open Bidding process are:

Ad requests are triggered when users visit your website. Information (user, device, targeting, etc.) is passed to Adher Manager’s ad server via Google Publisher Tags. Ad Manager selects the best eligible line item. The server uses yield groups and sends bids to each group’s demand her partners and collects the highest bids from them. Once Ad Manager receives all bids, it runs a unified auction and compares them across all demand partners. After the auction, the winning creative (highest amount) is returned to the publisher for delivery to the user. Google Open Bidding – Pros and Cons

Here are five benefits of Google Open Bidding:

Minimized latency. Header bidding requires both a GAM script and a header auction script, but Open Bidding only requires a GAM script. Even before the auction starts, less JavaScript is used at runtime, resulting in faster page loads and a better UX. Reduced complexity. GAM manages Open Bidding. Therefore, the site operator does not need to install or maintain anything special on the site. Fast unified payment. Google handles Open Bidding billing. Combine funds from demand partners and pay publishers according to the Net-30 payment schedule. greater demand. Add as many demand partners as you need without sacrificing speed. Improved reporting and analysis. Improved reporting in Ad Manager helps publishers quickly identify revenue opportunities in their sales channels.

Here are four drawbacks of Google Open Bidding:

Poor cookie match rate. Open Bidding is a server-side solution without cookie matching. Therefore, the user’s browser never sends an ad request, so it doesn’t have access to all the cookie data that client-side header bidding can retrieve. Poorly performing, irrelevant ads may appear on his website. complex entry. To use Open Bidding, a publisher must have an Ad Exchange account linked to her GAM. You must also sign a contract with the Open Bidding addendum. transparency. Open Bidding is considered less transparent as the unified auction process is not visible. Billing, reporting, optimization, and inventory are managed by Google. Publishers therefore have less control over the auction process. Restricted Access to Bid Data. Google offers advanced analytics and reporting, but the publisher knows nothing about the individual bids made by Demand her partners on a per-auction basis. How to set up Google Open Bidding

GAM’s Open Bidding is easy to set up, but publishers need to check a few boxes before using the bidding feature.

To use Google Ad Exchange, you must enter into a new agreement with the other Ad Exchange and obtain a Google-enabled license.

If you don’t already have one, you’ll first need to sign up for a Google Ad Exchange account and link it to the Google Ads servers as your main Ad Exchange account.

In a nutshell, there are a few requirements before starting Open Bidding.

A GAM 360 account is required. If you don’t have one, there are other ways to capture demand for Open Bidding, such as partnering with Setupad. An Open Bidding addendum must be created and added to your Ad Manager account. Please contact your Google Account Manager for more information. A collaboration agreement is required for each demand partner. Comparing Google Open Bidding and Header Bidding

Both Google Open Bidding and header bidding have their strengths and weaknesses.

For example, header bidding is transparent and can be managed or customized by the publisher. Today, open source header bidding technologies like Prebid make header bidding easier to implement and run.

Nevertheless, Open Bidding helps deal with page delays and shifts the auction to the server side. Therefore, the number of ad requests and latency are reduced. Open Bidding uses Google’s infrastructure, which also speeds up auctions.

The publisher has no control over the auction as it is handled by the server.

Header bidding, on the other hand, relies on the computing and network capabilities of the user’s browser during the auction stage, which can be problematic on mobile devices and slow internet connections.

Simply put, users with limited technical knowledge can enjoy the simplicity of Open Bidding, while publishers using header bidding require a highly technical team of web development.

Header bidding allows publishers to take advantage of a more open auction process, while Open Bidding is a streamlined procedure that reduces complexity.

Header bidding and Open Bidding are ultimately created to maximize ad revenue and ensure the right ad is placed at the right audience at the right time.

Therefore, a hybrid combination of header bidding and Open Bidding can be used to determine the best returns for publishers and their partners.

Comparing Google Open Bidding and AdSense

Open Bidding is limited to GAM 360 users, but AdSense is available to all publishers.

With Open Bidding, GAM invites demand partners to the auction, while AdSense allows buyers to bid on inventory according to the publisher’s target audience.

Open Bidding allows publishers to get higher eCPMs, revenue, and unified auctions than AdSense. Integrated auctions include SSPs, ad networks, and multiple exchanges.

Google Open Bidding vs AdSense vs Header BiddingOpen BiddingAdSenseHeader BiddingAuctionGoogle Server Google Server User’s Browser and/or Pre-Bid Server Technical Skills Basic Knowledge of GAM Basic Understanding of Website Advanced Unless You Are a Managed Service Provider Technical skills required Payment Managed by Google Managed by Google For each SSP or ad exchange Cookie matchLowLowHighAd RevenueMediumLowHighTransparencyLowLowHighHybrid Header bidding explained in Google Ad Manager (GAM)

A hybrid approach combines the benefits of both Open Bidding and header bidding on the client and server sides. This is an effective way to improve your earnings performance.

GAM will return the highest bid for both auctions. Winning bids from header bidding are submitted as priority items and compared to the highest Open Bidding bid.

The two auctions (client-side and server-side) run independently, making the setup more complex to configure, monitor, and maintain.

Nonetheless, the efficiency and performance of the auction allows publishers to optimize their earnings, and both methods are vastly improved compared to the old waterfall method.

About Anete Yojevica

Anette is a marketing student and digital marketing intern at Setupad. In addition to her article writing, she works on gathering information, validating data, and explaining complex concepts. Anette believes simplicity is the key to brilliance.

