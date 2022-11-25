Importance of innovation





iGB Opinion: As the industry continues to integrate new technologies, operators must find ways to keep up with the ever-changing landscape. Flows CEO James King explores how gaming trends are evolving and changing, and what the industry can expect in the future.

Operators, and indeed all companies, must have a unique identity to differentiate themselves from their competitors. Not only in the offers they offer, but also in the way their brand looks and feels, and the level of service they offer their customers.

The gaming industry has always been a highly competitive field. Operators can continually evolve their personalized offers depending on the data they collect and monitor from players.

This allows players to feel that they are receiving curated promotions or offers that take into account their habits, spending, location and favorite games. This can be an incredibly powerful marketing tool for casino brands.

James King, CEO, navigating the flows roadblock

Currently, the main obstacles preventing online casinos from easily adapting to the situation come down to two factors.

The first is access to real-time data. It’s not that the site doesn’t respond or work to players in real time, it’s that some operators struggle to get data in real time. For example, if you want to create something based on spins or player activity in real time, you can’t or it’s hard to do. So you need to make sure that you are passing data in real time and that you can allow real time access to that stream.

Another big factor limiting innovation is the technology stack. Many of the underlying architectures and technologies on which businesses are built were originally put together decades ago. As the years went by, these technologies were built, systems stuck to them, and patches were added for updates rather than being completely rewritten. This caused technical debt.

This impact is seen in long integration timeframes, if not months for new product launches and years for qualification into new markets.

Ultimately, companies facing these inhibitors will have to make big decisions about their current technology stacks and systems. The answer doesn’t necessarily have to be a complete rewrite, but it does require some changes to adapt to more modern times.

Focus on marketing

Operators must take into account what is working and what is not.

There are several marketing strategies that are very popular today. For example, go state and it’s all about huge promotional offers with some of the biggest risk-free bet amounts ever seen.

But to play in this market you need an incredible amount of money. This is a very financially aggressive approach, but is being deployed to gain market share quickly.

Other more mature markets have seen fine-grained levels of customer engagement and smart targeting of players to really win long-term loyalty. , which is specifically targeted by these definitions, has proven to be highly effective.

long term outlook

Gamification, in my opinion, is key to long-term buy-ins from users. Especially within the gaming space, it’s great to be able to get extra value from entertainment beyond the slot spins themselves. If you’re not just working directly towards a win, but working towards a higher Loyalty level or unlocking a Jackpot, you get big buy-ins and dwell times.

Another area I’m keeping an eye on is the stakes between streamer options and community engagement, which will only continue to grow. I’ve only seen this on slots at the moment, but I think sports betting has a big future as well.

For example, if your favorite soccer player is live and you and hundreds of other fans are watching the team play while making in-play bets, it’s a great experience and a great experience for in-play, community or streamers. Adds a whole new dimension to betting.

For me, they continue to be very important. Especially since most areas of digital life are focused on loyalty, from airline loyalty systems to console games. Being rewarded for your time on the site is now almost an expectation.

