Co-founder and CEO of Polaris Infosec, Tin T. Nguyen, says good cybersecurity focuses on people as well as technology. [Q&A]





In a world where technology is increasingly permeating nearly every aspect of our lives, the dangers of cybersecurity are also increasing. However, one good way he reframes the cybersecurity challenge is to look at it in terms of how humans interact with technology.

“Cybersecurity is inherently a people problem, not a technology problem,” Tin T. Nguyen, co-founder and CEO of Polaris Infosec, said in a TechNode Global Q&A. says. “Even if you have the best technical solution on the market, it is useless if you do not use it properly. Almost every cyberattack has a human component – ​​human failure.”

Nguyen previously served as both an infantry officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and a special agent in the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), serving in the Counterterrorism Threat Response and Gangster Unit. Both experiences taught Nguyen the importance of information security and information gathering. Especially when it comes to combating real-world and online threats. Thus, upon leaving the FBI, the seasoned veteran quickly dug deep to obtain numerous cybersecurity certifications.

In doing so, he combines technical knowledge in the cybersecurity field with leadership and intelligence experience in the military and the FBI. He then joined Singapore-based Polaris Infosec in the winter of 2021 to take the company from the product development stage to the market launch stage.

Nguyen emphasizes the timeliness and importance of a strong cybersecurity posture for both organizations and individuals.

“Hackers know that the majority of businesses and organizations are not secure, so it is important to start thinking about cyber risks now. No, but you could be one of those fish caught in a big net during an attack.Cybersecurity isn’t as complicated or expensive as most people think, and you don’t know who to ask. It is very easy for small organizations as long as they are

What trends are driving cybersecurity innovation today? Tin T. Nguyen, Co-Founder and CEO, Polaris Infosec

For me it all boils down to three buckets.

digital transformation. With everything from small independent stores to large corporations going online and increasing reliance on new technologies such as IoT, OT, cloud services and blockchain, security risks as requirements for his providers grow. increases. Innovative in the way safety solutions are delivered. A young tech company with new solutions and systems. Everyone wants to be a tech company these days, and it’s happening in every industry, including traditionally non-tech companies (i.e., look at the rise of AI art). New technology means new vulnerabilities that cybercriminals can exploit. Bad guy. Innovation means catching up to those who have no rules, no limits, no borders on how they carry out their attacks. In the private cybersecurity industry, there are rules that must be followed, subject to business considerations and more. What are the three key challenges related to cybersecurity in an increasingly technology-dependent world? Lack of awareness. People don’t understand what risks exist and why they should be concerned. Complexity is on the rise. The concept of technology and cyber is complex enough for professionals, but for ordinary people it’s like learning an alien language, an increasingly complex albeit an integrator of everyday life. There is not enough supply in terms of professionals and the demand is growing. The evolution of threats due to technological integration into everything: smart homes, smart cities, web3, 5G, self-driving cars, robotic process automation, etc., are just a few of the technological trends that require security. There are not enough experts on the market to truly protect the growth of How are these addressed with innovative solutions and technologies?

I don’t think there is a lack of innovation. We have brilliant minds working on today’s biggest cyber problems. But if you think about it a little differently, cybersecurity is inherently a people problem, not a technical problem. You can have the best technical solution on the market, but it’s useless if you don’t use it properly. Almost all cyber-attacks have a human component – ​​human failure.

Cyber ​​teams around the world are pushing cyber awareness and training very strongly, but it’s a long-term strategy. Product development companies are getting smarter about secure software development to ensure that security is an organic part of the products they sell.

[C]Cybersecurity is inherently a people issue, not a technical one.

Organizations are starting to build their own organic security teams or smaller teams, outsourcing security to (fast growing) third party providers so they don’t have to think too much. Governments are developing cyber frameworks to mandate security and data privacy regulations to force organizations to plan for risk. Digital transformation companies are looking for security partners to automatically provision their services.

How has your military and law enforcement background influenced your approach to cybersecurity and data protection?

Companies don’t have to think about it because cybersecurity and data protection should be integrated into their systems and practices. Historically, people don’t really worry about security until it’s too late.

Cybersecurity must go hand in hand with secure software development, along with digital transformation services such as using cloud services. Security should be as transparent to the average user and business as possible.

Does this also affect your entrepreneurial spirit and leadership style? Why?

absolutely. You need to have a clear understanding of how consumers and end-users think. Knowing their priorities allows you to tailor how you interact with them, market to them, and serve them. Knowing that the majority of the community knows nothing about security, we can focus on education and awareness of the long-term implications. At the same time, the Polaris Infosec team and I are constantly adjusting our business plans to find ways to seamlessly integrate security into our day-to-day operations.

Leaders need to be more patient and understanding when working in emerging markets such as cybersecurity.

Can you cite a case study that highlights the importance of a security posture in a company or industry?

There was an FMCG company in Southeast Asia that was the target of a business email compromise. Fake emails and documents from an internal leader (actually a hacker) caused the company’s accounting department to transfer his $500,000 to an offshore account owned by the hacker.

There was also a Southeast Asian blockchain game company hacked for millions of dollars. Specifically, the company was the target of a social engineering attack. In this attack, team members were manipulated via social media and messaging apps into downloading malware that allowed access to the network. Ultimately, the blockchain was hacked due to the private key being stolen because the attacker was granted access to the network.

How do you see the future of the cybersecurity industry?

Long-term stability and growth: Technology is literally ingrained in every aspect of our daily lives and will continue to do so. Cyber ​​exists as long as there are systems that collect personal data, as long as there are systems that communicate with each other. As long as tech companies, people using computers, and phones exist, cyber will exist.

