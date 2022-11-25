Musk has said he will “pardon” the suspended Twitter account.national news





SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk said on Thursday, “Online safety experts want a pardon for suspended accounts that they predict will fuel an uptick in harassment, hate speech and misinformation. Said to give

The billionaire’s announcement came after a poll posted on his timeline called for votes to reinstate accounts that weren’t breaking the law or engaging in egregious spam. 72% of the votes were yes.

people spoke. Amnesty begins next week. Vox Populi, Vox Dei and Musk tweeted using the Latin phrase meaning Voice of the People, Voice of God.

Musk has reinstated former President Donald Trump’s account, which Twitter banned for helping the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol uprising after using the same Latin phrase after posting a similar poll last weekend. I was allowed to. Trump has said he has no intention of returning to Twitter, but has not deleted the account.

Such online polls are unscientific and can be easily influenced by bots.

In the month since Musk hijacked Twitter, groups monitoring racist, anti-Semitic and other toxic platforms for toxic speech are on the rise in the world’s virtual public squares said. This includes a spike in racist abuse of World Cup football players, which Twitter has allegedly failed to address.

The rise in harmful content was largely due to the turmoil following Musks’ decision to lay off half of its 7,500 employees, fire executives and enact a series of ultimatums that forced hundreds more to leave. Thing. It also let go of countless contractors responsible for content moderation. Among those who resigned due to a lack of trust in Musk’s willingness to prevent Twitter from devolving into a chaos of anarchic speech was Twitter’s head of trust and safety, Yoel Roth.

Major advertisers are also abandoning the platform.

On October 28, the day after he took control, Musk tweeted that suspended accounts would not be reinstated until Twitter formed a content moderation council with diverse perspectives to consider the incident.

On Tuesday, he said he would break that promise, agreeing with the claims of a large coalition of political and social activist groups.

A day earlier, Twitter reinstated the personal account of far-right lawmaker Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was banned in January for violating the platform’s COVID misinformation policy.

Meanwhile, Mr. Musk has become increasingly friendly with right-wing figures on Twitter. Ahead of this month’s US midterm elections, he urged independence-minded people to vote Republican.

Twitter took longer to review hateful content than it did in 2021, and took down less of it this year, according to a European Union report released Thursday. The report is based on data collected the spring before Musk acquired Twitter as part of its annual evaluation of the online platform. Compliance with Block’s Code of Conduct on Disinformation. Twitter found that in 2021 he rated just over half of the notifications about illegal hate speech he received within 24 hours from 82%.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/online_features/tech_talk_and_innovation/musk-says-granting-amnesty-to-suspended-twitter-accounts/article_aaf262bb-6889-50ac-b0b6-b94cde81bb9b.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos