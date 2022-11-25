Asus ROG Phone 6 Review | Gamer’s Phone





Asus is one of the few bold companies to break the monolithic design production chain. The company’s ROG phones have carved out a new niche for devices aimed at gamers. Taking this a step further and strengthening its presence in the gaming smartphone sector, the company has created the Asus ROG Phone 6. Let’s see how the new Asus ROG Phone 6 fares in the competitive Indian smartphone market.

design

The first thing you notice when you take the phone out of the box is the build quality, which evenly distributes the weight. This phone retains the usual ROG aesthetic appeal and, like previous ROG phones, has the usual glyphs on the back. It has a solid yet attractive look.

There is also an ROG Vision screen on the back. Known as ROG Vision OLED, this color display strip dynamically displays different graphics based on your actions on the phone.

There are two USB-C ports on the bottom of ROG Phone 6 and one USB-C port on the left side of ROG Phone 6, allowing you to connect your phone when playing games or connecting accessories. can be comfortably charged.

Volume, power, and two game-dedicated touch-sensitive shoulder buttons are all located on the right side of the device. Also, the company has kept his 3.5 mm headphone jack. This is what you want to use during intense gaming sessions.

The new ROG Phone 6 features a Gorilla Glass Victus screen, making it the first gaming phone to be certified as IPX4 splash resistant. Still, it’s nice that the IP68 water and dust protection offers a good level of protection.

screen

The display on the ROG Phone 6s is almost identical to its predecessor, as it features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with a resolution of 2448 x 1080.

Refresh rate is one of the key areas of improvement. ROG Phone 6 boosts the refresh rate from ROG Phone 5’s 144Hz to 165Hz, on par with the best gaming smartphones available on the market today. The 165Hz refresh rate is the highest currently available on the market. Feel a smoother touch and scrolling experience when playing games or browsing content on the screen.

The display supports HDR10+ so you can experience movies and games at the highest settings. The colors reproduced on the screen are very bright, vivid and punchy, meeting the requirements for a perfect gaming experience. The display has a brightness level of 800 nits, peaking at 1200 nits. Outdoor screen visibility makes it easy to play games and watch content.

OS

The new Asus ROG Phone 6 runs Android 12 and has a clean interface. The UI does not come with preloaded games out of the box. It’s a smart move by the company. There’s a gaming motif throughout the user interface, and the new wallpaper activates a performance mode known as X-mode when you squeeze the side of the phone. With a wealth of motion wallpapers and lock screens, ROG Phones’ user interface is likely to impress.

The best upgrades on the new ROG Phone 6 are the presence of Armory Crate and Game Genie. Armory Crate lets you join the ROG community, discover new high refresh rate games, manage official accessories, discover games, and more. Asus uses in-game software called Game Genie. There’s basically no limit to what you can do with this, but the key is to create a game-specific profile, whether it’s mapped keys, macros, or crosshair settings.

performance

Asus ROG Phone 6 is equipped with the latest and most powerful processor which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen1 (4nm) chip. Graphics are handled by the Adreno 730 GPU. The presence of 8 cores isolates each task for high performance.

I experienced no lag while gaming or multitasking. Games ran at top quality and the experience was amazing thanks to the 165Hz refresh rate. The phone stayed cool even during long, intense games. This is amazing considering I used it without the cooling accessory. The processor can keep the phone cool. The processor is further supported by 12GB RAM storage to boost all your tasks. The new Asus ROG we reviewed came with 256GB.

camera

Simply put, the Asus ROG series cameras are not for professional level photography. Rather, I would say capture some good quality images instead.

The new Asus ROG Phone 6 is also packed with popular camera features, providing high-quality images day and night. It has three cameras: an ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5MP, f/2 macro camera. The autofocus function is only for the main camera. I liked the camera’s ability to capture stable, clean images even at night.

For selfies, there’s a 12MP lens that provides a generous level of detail and color balance while still capturing faces. You can also shoot videos at 8K 30fps or 4k 60fps.

battery

The new Asus ROG Phone 6 has a 6,000mAh battery that will last you a full day. In our review, even after long hours of gaming and watching movies, the phone had plenty of battery life left to last through the night.

The accessory is supposed to drain battery power, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to try it.

For charging, the company offers a 65W charger. Given that it’s a gaming phone, we felt this could go up a notch to allow future ROG phones to charge faster. I hope that functionality will be added.

Conclusion

Asus is all set to take the lead in gaming phones again with the addition of the ROG Phone 6. This phone is purely for gaming enthusiasts as others find it heavy to carry and hold. I am actually making use of it.

The ROG Phone 6 is priced at 71,999.

Pros: display, design, refresh rate, game performance, battery life

Cons: camera, charging speed

