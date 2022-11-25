MSFT Stocks: The Antitrust Review Microsoft Faces





Microsoft (MSFT) has successfully avoided regulatory scrutiny involving big tech companies and is now facing multiple antitrust reviews related to its proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and its Teams software integration. I’m here. His MSFT shares were flat on Friday.

The Federal Trade Commission is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit to block Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of video game publisher Activision, according to Politico. Microsoft announced the deal in January, offering to buy Activision for $95 per share in cash.

Video game rival Sony (SONY) opposes the combination of Microsoft and Activision. Sony is concerned that by making his Activision games like the ‘Call of Duty’ series exclusive to Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, Sony is doing a disservice to his PlayStation consoles. However, Microsoft has repeatedly promised to keep Call of Duty available on Sony’s PlayStation hardware.

The Google division of Alphabet (GOOGL) also opposes the deal between Microsoft and Activision. Google claims the combination gives Microsoft too much clout in cloud gaming.

Antitrust regulators in Europe and China are also considering a deal between Microsoft and Activision.

MSFT Shares Flat, Activision Shares Down

Since the two companies announced the deal, Activision’s share price has been trending downward, indicating investors are skeptical that the deal will go through. In today’s stock market morning trading, Activision’s share price fell 4.3% to 73.31.

On the other hand, the MSFT stock has experienced small gains and declines. In recent trading, it rose slightly to 247.84.

Elsewhere, the European Union is preparing an antitrust probe into Microsoft’s integration of Teams workplace chat and video apps into its Windows and Office software, Reuters reported. Salesforce.com (CRM) sued the EU that the integration would hurt its workspace messaging app Slack.

Microsoft has mostly passed under the regulator’s radar screen as other big tech companies come under scrutiny. In recent years, government regulators have been heating up Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL), Google, and Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms (META).

