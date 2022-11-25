Elon Musk Says Twitter’s Verified Colored Service Will Launch Next Week





Nov. 25 (Reuters) – Twitter Inc will roll out a verified service with different color checks for individuals, businesses and governments next Friday after a surge in users impersonating celebrities and brands on its platform. It’s a schedule.

Chief Executive Elon Musk on Friday classified businesses as gold, governments as gray and individuals, including celebrities, as blue checks.

“Painful but necessary,” he said, adding that verified accounts are manually authenticated before the check takes effect.

The revamped $8/month service will allow individuals to have small secondary logos for their organizations if they approve, he said in another tweet on Friday. “Longer explanation next week.”

The social media platform will reopen Monday as the service is expected to help boost Twitter’s revenue as it seeks to keep advertisers after Musk bought the company for $44 billion last month. delayed.

A subscription service Musk called a “great leveler” was suspended on Nov. 11 after a surge in fake accounts prompted the world’s richest man to give some users back their “official” badges. I was forced to

For example, one user pretending to be pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and Co tweeted that insulin would be free, causing the company’s stock price to plummet and forcing it to apologize.

Several companies, including General Motors (GM.N) and United Airlines (UAL.O), have suspended or withdrawn advertising on their platforms in the wake of the turmoil. But according to Musk, user growth on Twitter is at an all-time high.

