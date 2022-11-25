



Stock markets were quiet on Black Friday as many investors took a day off as part of the Thanksgiving holiday. The Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC -0.52%) fell about 0.5% in almost half of the holiday shortened trading session, trailing the other indices.

There was also relatively little company-specific news among US stocks, as most companies chose not to report earnings or make significant announcements during the holidays.However, Activision Blizzard (ATVI -4.07 %) investors got their first chance to react to a report that surfaced just before Thanksgiving suggesting the federal government may scrutinize a takeover offer from Microsoft (MSFT -0.04%). video game maker.

Activision falls further

Activision Blizzard’s stock fell more than 4% on Friday, the worst performance of the Nasdaq-100 index for the day. The drop came after reports he was issued in January that Activision and Microsoft could have to face lawsuits over the proposed merger.

Late Wednesday, a Politico report said the Federal Trade Commission is likely to file a lawsuit to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision. A Politico source attempted to clarify that the lawsuit was not a foregone conclusion and that FTC members have yet to take any formal action to move the case forward. But after a lengthy and complex investigation into antitrust issues related to the acquisition, FTC staff members are reportedly unconvinced by the arguments put forward by Microsoft and Activision to justify the merger.

A potential problem from an antitrust perspective is that the merger brings together one of the top makers of video game consoles with a leading maker of video game content. Microsoft’s rival Sony (SONY 0.84%) and its Sony Interactive Entertainment division have been skeptical, especially when Microsoft limits distribution of hit Activision Blizzard game franchises like Call of Duty to Xbox and excludes Sony’s PlayStation. It argues that the threat to competition is substantial. Prevent access to the console.

Microsoft anticipated these objections and offered to allow Sony to maintain access to Call of Duty games in the future. But the bigger concern is that Microsoft could somehow use its stronger position in Activision to gain leverage with anti-competitive effects.

Confirming investor skepticism

For those who have been tracking Activision stock in 2022, the news about a potential FTC lawsuit shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. to move on.

Under the original terms of the acquisition, Microsoft provided Activision with $68.7 billion in cash. That made him about $95 per share, a more than 40% premium over the $65 share price Activision acquired shortly before the offer. Acquisitions where antitrust factors are less of an issue often see stock prices jump very close to whatever amount of cash was offered.

But Activision’s shareholders reacted mutedly to Microsoft’s takeover offer. Shortly after the offer, the stock rose to just under $87 a share for him, discounting him 9% off the purchase price. However, by the end of its first trading day, the stock had fallen below $82. Since then, the stock has been hovering in the $70s and low $80s, up and down with rumors and reports of whether the deal will go through.

Arbitrage is more than just money

Many investors are touting that they can buy shares of Activision Blizzard at a steep discount from the $95 buyout price, and end up making huge profits. That’s certainly true if the deal goes forward, but it’s not guaranteed.

In a way, the deal has always been risky, and given the stock’s reaction, investors have always known that. You have to be happy with the potential outcome of preserving your sexuality.

