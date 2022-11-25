15 Best PS5 Black Friday Deals for 2022: Games and Accessories





This holiday season is a great time for PlayStation fans. Not only are the PS5 restocking more frequently these days, but the system’s best games and accessories are available at heavily discounted Black Friday prices. Whether you’re just trying to flesh out your library, we’ll cut through the clutter and highlight the PlayStation 5 deals that are actually worth your money.

Whether you need an extra controller for multiplayer or want a fresh new color (like the gorgeous Galactic Purple), an extra DualSense is the way to go, especially at this lowest price point.

This handy accessory can charge up to two DualSense controllers at once. At the same time, it also works as a great display stand, keeping your PS5’s ports free for other peripherals.

This handy adapter expands just two ports on the front of your PS5, giving you a total of three high-speed USB-A ports and one USB-C input for all your accessories.

This updated version of our favorite wireless gaming headset offers immersive sound, seamless multi-console compatibility, and the lowest price ever.

An internal SSD is essential to expand the PS5’s internal storage. This fills up quickly for those who play a lot of games. This ultra-popular WD Black model of his offers a whopping 2TB of extra capacity at one of the lowest prices ever.

Best Buy is offering up to $40 off select PlayStation exclusives, including the lowest ever prices on essentials like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Spider-Man Miles Morales, The Last of Us Part II and more. If you want to enrich your library with the best of his PS5 games, this is a great place to start.

One of our favorite PC games and considered by many to be the best game of 2022, Elden Ring’s relentlessly engrossing action is now available at near-low prices can do.

Deathloop’s time-loop action is unlike any shooter you’ve ever played, and at the lowest price ever, it’s worth checking out.

One of our picks for the best games of 2021, Resident Evil Village is one of the biggest, creepiest, and most action-packed installments in the iconic horror franchise. At this price, it’s a must-have for your collection.

Sonic Frontiers hit stores just weeks after hitting the shelves, and while the new fast-paced open-world action game has received mixed reviews, it’s far less risky at this very low price point.

One of the winner’s best games of 2020, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is a gorgeous reimagining of both classic skateboarding games, with plenty of fun to kill the wee hours of the morning. It has new modes and features.

We had a great time beating the bad guys in the online open world of Gotham Knights.This relatively new release is already heavily discounted for Black Friday.

Looking for a pigskin fix? Madden NFL 23 is now the lowest price ever. It’s the perfect opportunity to get your hands on the new Accurate Passing feature and a fresh Franchise mode.

If you love basketball, the new NBA 2K23 is also cheaper than ever. This latest creation offers more precise ball control and brings back the beloved Michael His Jordan Challenge.

