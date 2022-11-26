FTC likely to sue to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision, report says





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella. Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

The FTC will likely sue to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

The lawsuit represents a major step for FTC Chairman Rina Khan to gain control over big tech companies.

The deal remains intact and the two companies have until July 2023 to close the deal.

The Federal Trade Commission is likely to file an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft to block its acquisition of video game maker Activision Blizzard, multiple sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday. told Politico.

While there is no guarantee that lawsuits will be filed yet, the move is a move by FTC Chairman Rina Khan, who has outspokenly criticized big tech companies such as Google, Facebook and Amazon, to indict indictments against big tech companies and their future acquisitions. will be .

The FTC’s investigation is still ongoing, but a decision to proceed with the case could be made as early as next month, sources told Politico on condition of anonymity.

An FTC spokesperson declined to comment to Insider on the matter.

FTC Chair Lina Khan.Graeme Jennings/Pool via REUTERS

In January, Microsoft first announced its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, makers of popular video game titles such as Call of Duty and Candy Crush. The company already has a huge interest in the video game industry with his popular line of Xbox consoles. Microsoft’s main competitor, Sony, which makes the Playstation console, was outwardly critical of the deal.

In an October statement to the UK Competition and Markets Authority, Sony argued the deal would make it less competitive with Microsoft and would give consumers less choice over where they can access and purchase games.Microsoft UK Refuting these concerns in an additional statement to the government agency, stating that it had committed to making “Call of Duty” continue to be available on the platform, Sony’s opposition to the deal came after the game.

This isn’t the first time the merger has faced legal scrutiny. Several shareholders of the New York-based pension fund filed a lawsuit against Activision Blizzard in April. harassment scandal.

story continues

An Activision spokesperson told Insider, “The suggestion that this deal could have anti-competitive effects is completely ridiculous. This merger will benefit gamers and the US gaming industry. Especially because the competition from overseas is getting tougher,” he said. “We are committed to working with regulators around the world to advance the deal, but will not hesitate to fight to defend the deal if necessary.”

A Microsoft spokesperson could not be reached for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ftc-likely-file-suit-block-232654973.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos