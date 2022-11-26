Columbus, home to Amazon, Facebook, and Google data centers





The Columbus region is adding data centers so quickly that it is now one of the top 10 regions in the country.

Central Ohio has seen a 146% increase in data center space over the past decade, according to a new report.

The 1.9 million square feet of space added here between 2012 and 2021 only trailed Washington, D.C. and Dallas in that period, according to a report by commercial real estate listing service 42Floors.

The region currently has 4.6 million square feet of space for data centers, ranking ninth among the nation’s metropolitan areas. Washington, DC is number one with 25.5 million square feet, and Dallas is second with 14 million square feet. Columbus lags Chicago and Omaha, Nebraska in data center space in the Midwest, adding more space than both of those metropolitan areas in the past decade.

Locations surveyed by 42Floors added approximately 40.5 million square feet of new data center space from 2012 to 2021. Data center space at these locations grew from 121.5 million square feet in 2012 to 162 million square feet by 2021.

Columbus becomes a major data hub

The Columbus area has become a hub for cloud computing, providing fiber networks reaching major cities on the East and West Coasts, according to the company that developed the data center. Additionally, the region has a favorable climate for data centers and has little risk of flooding, earthquakes, and tornadoes compared to other regions.

Electricity and labor are also well supplied.

Eric Bell, founder of Baxtel.com, a site that tracks data center developments, said the report may actually underestimate the growth momentum in the Columbus area.

“Columbus has grown amazingly,” he said.

According to Baxtel’s site, Columbus has 40 data centers, Cleveland has 21, and Cincinnati has 16. However, in terms of electricity usage, the Columbus area dominates other Ohio cities with 314.1 megawatts compared to Cincinnati’s 43.7 megawatts and Cleveland’s 22.4 megawatts.

“Power is a better way to measure the size of the data center industry,” Bell said. “Everything is a function of force.”

Are Ohio Tax Benefits Encouraging Expansion?

42Floors cites access to reliable power, relatively affordable land, and a low rate of natural disasters as reasons for the data center boom in the Columbus area.

However, this growth also coincides with state-introduced sales tax exemptions for equipment used in data centers. The state offers incentives for projects that invest at least $100 million over three years and earn at least $1.5 million in annual salaries.

There were already data centers here, but Amazon’s decision to build data centers in New Albany, Dublin and Hilliard in 2015 kicked off a series of major branding project announcements in Central Ohio. I was.

Amazon’s decision was followed by Facebook’s parent company Meta and Google.

All three companies have announced expansions, with Google announcing a year ago that it would build additional data centers on South High Street and Hartman Farm in Lancaster.

“Google is proud to call Ohio home. This community is vibrant, diverse, and ready to lead Ohio and the United States into the next generation.”

In June, real estate firms Lincoln Property and Harrison Street purchased 190 acres of land in New Albany for data centers and industrial use. And in September, Washington, D.C.-based firm DBT-DATA announced plans to invest at least $1 billion to build a data center on 93 acres of land it purchased near Intel’s site in New Albany. .

Are data centers eligible for tax breaks?

Initially, the state lost a negligible amount of tax money from incentives, but it has surged to about $70 million annually in recent years, according to state budget documents.

The liberal-leaning Policy Matters Ohio opposes the tax cut and argues it wastes state money that should be spent on improving services.

“Some of the world’s largest and wealthiest companies have earned tens of millions of dollars worth of state sales tax incentives for new data centers,” the organization said in a 2020 report. increase. “In 2015, Amazon was given a $77 million moratorium. Google received $43.5 million and Facebook received $37 million to build new data centers in New Albany. Sales tax exemption on dollar purchases expands over the number and decades of equipment.”

The report also notes that data centers are not creating many jobs.

Baxtel’s Bell said tax cuts are a key factor in companies deciding where to build data centers.

Data centers house servers that store information, photos, videos, emails, and other materials. Computer equipment is lined up.

“More and more states and local governments are approving data center incentive packages,” Bell said.

Businesses spend tens of millions of dollars each year updating their equipment, so sales tax relief is important, Bell said.

“There will always be voices like that,” he said of the concerns raised by Policy Matters.

Eventually, the tax cuts will end and the state will get the full profit from the money companies are spending on new equipment, he said.

And while there may not be many jobs in data centers, the salaries are high, and data center communities tend to have the highest salaries for employees, he said.

Largest Central Ohio Data Centers by Square Foot: Meta (Facebook), 1 Community Circle, New Albany — 970,000 Amazon, 2570 Beech Rd., New Albany — 459,000 Amazon, 5109 Hayden Run Road, Hilliard — 318,464 Amazon, Crosby Business Park, Dublin — 318,448Google, 1101 Beech Run SW, New Albany — 275,000Citi, 306 Greif Parkway, Delaware — 271,562Spirit Realty Capital, 4499 Fisher Rd., Columbus — 205,339Amazon, Crosby Business Park, Dublin — – 159,244Amazon, Crosby Business Park, Dublin — 159,244Cologiz, 555 & 575 Scherers Ct., Columbus — 155,000

Source: 52Floors

