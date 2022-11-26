Google Pixel Black Friday 2022 Deal: Get a Pixel for Less Than $400!





The 2022 Black Friday sale is in full swing, and now is the time to make the call to buy. Google’s Pixel phones have had big price cuts, and while the Pixel 7 series is still a bit new for big price cuts (although there were some price cuts), the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6a really shine. . For less than $400, you get the full benefits of a specially tuned Google Assistant, timely updates, and Tensor Chip smarts. Black Friday deals for Google Pixel phones [Hand-picked list]

Here’s a full line of discounted Pixel phones, sorted from newest to oldest available.

Which Google Pixel phone should you get for Black Friday 2022?

Here’s a quick overview of which model is which, in case you’re out of the pixel loop.

Google’s latest Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 flagship, these are the latest models. Following in the footsteps of the Pixel 6 series, the new Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 offer a superior user experience focused on mastering artificial intelligence. What’s more, these two take the distinctive Pixel camera look to a whole new level thanks to quite a few new camera features. Google’s Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6 aren’t the latest, but they’re good choices. The Pixel 6 series is already discontinued and not officially sold by Google, but most major retailers still have them in stock. They still get major software updates from Google and have great cameras. Google’s Pixel 6a is an affordable phone and well designed.

The Pixel 6a looks like the flagship series in terms of design, with only a few small compromises like a 60Hz screen, but otherwise this budget phone is pretty great Thing. It has top-notch cameras, solid battery life, and a beautiful screen.

Best of all, we have some really great deals you can’t miss. His base 128GB model normally costs $450, but it’s been slashed to just $300. There’s no other way to describe this deal as total swag! Check out our other Black Friday deals for 2022:

