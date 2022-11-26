Google Maps and Keep no longer available on Wear OS 2





In recent months, Google rolled out Material You redesigns and tiles for its Keep on Wear OS. Google Keep seems to have dropped support for older Wear OS 2 devices around that time.

Update 11/25: Google Maps is another big app that “doesn’t work on devices” running Wear OS 2/Android 9. This is an issue where the owner resets the clock and existing downloads continue to work.

These older devices also don’t have the new Google Home or Contacts, but the updated Assistant, Phone, and Weather are limited to Wear OS 3.

Original 11/24: Currently, when I search for Google Keep in the Play Store using my Wear OS 2 watch, the app does not appear. When I access it from the web/mobile list and look at the “Active Device Compatibility” list, the application says “does not work on your device”.

For Pixel Watch, version 5.22.452.00.97 is the latest, and “Android 11 or higher” is listed as a requirement.

A user discovered this removal today and confirmed it on a Wear OS 2 device that was not set to receive updates to Wear OS 3. We have modernized everything significantly. Eliminates the yellow accent color and adopts pill-shaped containers everywhere.

This improvement came in September, shortly after the introduction of tiles for quickly creating notes and lists. (That tile later underwent a Material You overhaul, but notice that the ‘Browse’ button text is not vertically aligned. For some reason, the tile preview is centered correctly. (but the actual tiles are not. In the meantime, the Apple Watch app hasn’t had an update and still uses the pre-Google Workspace icon).

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the redesign is only for Wear OS 3, but it’s somewhat disappointing to remove legacy support. There are more Wear OS 3 devices than that, but the active Wear OS 2 user base, even if they’re just waiting for an update, likely doesn’t matter.

Looking at current Wear OS 2 devices, Google, Gboard, Fit, Wallet, Messages, Camera, Clock, Wear OS by Google Smartwatch, and YouTube Music first-party apps are available. Existing Wear OS 2 users with Keep already installed will not be affected, but app availability/support should be considered when resetting wearables in the future.

