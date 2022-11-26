Want to give your customers a better experience? Adopt these technologies





A great digital user experience is at the heart of retail brand success. Today’s digitally savvy consumers have no tolerance for subpar shopping experiences. 69% of online shopping carts are abandoned, and the reasons for abandonment vary widely, but are often related to poor user experience.

Brands cannot afford to ignore the factors that drive their customers to compete. You need to be able to truly dig into the performance of your applications and digital services and identify ways to address potential issues before your customers experience disruption. To do this, retailers must adopt application monitoring solutions that provide visibility and insight across cloud, hybrid, and on-premises infrastructures.

Understand your customer’s mindset

Customers are increasingly demanding digital experiences that are intuitive and personalized, and when these expectations are not met, they will not forgive. A recent Cisco AppDynamics App Attention Index report found that over half of consumers give him one shot to impress a brand. This means that if a consumer has her one bad experience, the majority will move on and look elsewhere.

Retailer technology teams know they play a key role in delivering great digital experiences to their consumers. The last few years have proven that the digital experience of customers and employees is mission critical. As a result, organizations in all sectors are defined by their ability to deliver world-class digital experiences.

According to the App Attention Index, 84% of technologists say the need to maintain application performance is more important than ever. And customer demand for incredible digital experiences will only increase in the years to come. Retail technology teams must act quickly to keep up with this change.

Gain end-to-end visibility

As evolving technology relies on vast amounts of data being generated every second, organizations must adopt a more proactive and strategic approach to innovation. This allows you to quickly scale your applications and reap the benefits of delivering innovative, transformative experiences to your customers.

Our research further highlights the urgent need for technicians to have greater visibility into availability and performance. Today, 66% of them feel overwhelmed by data complexity and are acutely aware that unless things change quickly, the problem will only get worse.

A key solution is to have unified visibility across your IT environment, including cloud, hybrid, and on-premises. Additionally, technicians need to be able to link IT availability and performance data to real-time business metrics to identify and prioritize issues that can seriously harm customers’ digital experiences. there is.

In fact, 85% of technologists see end-to-end visibility across their entire IT stack as core to sustainable transformation and innovation in their organization. To achieve this, full-stack observability can provide the unified, real-time visibility needed for availability and performance across the IT stack. This includes compute, storage, networking and public internet from customer facing applications to backend infrastructure.

From Visibility to Insight and Action

Most technicians do not have the right tools and insights at their disposal to cope with increasing IT complexity and exploding data volumes, especially when it comes to monitoring performance across IT assets.

Implementing an observability solution improves infrastructure visibility and enables technicians to more quickly identify and resolve IT performance issues. This allows you to focus your attention on the issues that matter most and gain advanced insight into your IT performance. When connected to real-time business data, this insight is game-changing in maintaining flawless digital experiences for customers and employees.

But it’s also worth considering the benefits that this level of visibility and real-time insight brings to retail techs themselves. Instead of spending countless hours trying to determine the root cause of performance issues, retail technicians can immediately see the cause of the problem. Retail techs are freed to make smarter, more informed decisions so they can focus on what really matters: meeting and exceeding customer expectations.

When visibility and insight translates into business outcomes, retail technologists can take on a more strategic role within their organization.

BETTER TECHNOLOGY FOR A BETTER SHOPPING EXPERIENCE

As e-commerce expectations continue to rise and consumers lose patience, retail technologists are no longer complacent.

Visibility across the application infrastructure is key for retailers to embrace next-generation innovation and move to a future-proof approach. This can be achieved by tying IT performance to business decisions, which will be a top priority for technologists in the coming months.

By identifying the most pressing IT problems, identifying what matters most, and prioritizing actions, retail technologists can drive game-changing innovation and deliver incredible digital experiences. We can provide.

Joe Byrne is Vice President of Technology Strategy and Executive CTO for AppDynamics, part of Cisco. His primary focus is working with customers and prospects on their APM strategy and helping them with their digital transformation. He also works closely with sales, marketing, product and engineering on product strategy. Prior to joining AppDynamics, he held technology leadership roles at Albertsons, EllieMae, and Johnson and Johnson.

