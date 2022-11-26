Education is risk-averse, so is there room for entrepreneur-led innovation?





Kaylene Goddard says innovation will help Britain’s education system escape from one-size-fits-all… [+] approach

Big change

What role can entrepreneurs play in the development of the UK education system?

This was raised by the launch of a new initiative aimed at encouraging entrepreneurs to put forward ideas to address what organizers describe as a one-size-fits-all approach to teaching and learning in the UK. It’s a problem.

In the form of a $1 million prize, the Big Education Challenge helps entrepreneurs develop ideas that can help students succeed in life, rather than simply preparing them to take exams. was established to

It’s a worthy purpose, but what does entrepreneurship mean in the context of a school system that tends to resist change, and perhaps for understandable reasons?

Of course, entrepreneurs are already active in the field of learning and development. This is especially true in the corporate world where employers’ desire to improve their employees’ skills while controlling budgets has provided opportunities for many innovative course and training providers. Similarly, the web is flooded with educational solutions aimed at individuals looking to improve their skills and knowledge. For example, language apps and Massive Open Online Courses offered by universities.

But when it comes to bringing changes to the core of the education system itself, things get a little more complicated. Employers can try out new online training courses. If it goes wrong, it does little harm. Other options will certainly become available.

But when we start making changes in how children and young people work and study in school, it can have long-term consequences. Caireen Goddard is her Senior Director of Impact for the charity Big Change, which organizes the Big Education Challenge. Her education, she admits, is high stakes. Therefore, change tends to happen slowly rather than in destructive waves.

need for change

But Goddard is keen to argue that change is necessary. The system is too standardized, she says. It’s all-purpose, and it’s hard to succeed if you don’t fit.

A survey conducted by the charity found that 64% of respondents aged 18 to 25 said the education system had not prepared them for life, and 73% said the mix of subjects was not adequate. This suggests that dissatisfaction is widespread among some young people. they needed. More than 70% believe the pandemic has robbed them of an opportunity to reform their education.

The survey may be incomplete, but the responses suggest there is a demand for change. Where perhaps there is less consensus is what the change will look like and who will be able to bring it about.

To challenge

And perhaps this is where the Big Education Challenge can help. As Goddard explains, the initiative he divides into two categories. From age 18 to age 25 he ran the ‘Groundbreaker Challenge’ aimed at people with great ideas and the ‘Gamechanger Challenge’ designed to attract participants with a track record of leading impactful ventures. The winner of the Game Changer Challenge will be allocated his 700,000, and the rest of his 300,000 will be allocated to his Groundbreaker category.

But is the education sector open to innovation? As Goddard recalls, twenty years ago the Ministry of Education had an Innovation Unit, which has since been abandoned. It’s a very risk-averse sector, she says.

Does that mean that good ideas and business plans that emerge from challenges are likely to go unheard?

Goddard says progress is possible. She cites the example of her Tranquiliti, a mental health tool that Big Change funded (in its early stages). This will help schools understand the health of their students, she said. It is beginning to expand across schools and is receiving additional funding from the Times Educational Supplement.

Likewise, ventures offering services outside the core curriculum (such as additional classes) can find traction. Goddard points to Rekindle School, which offers weekend classes to students in Manchester. It is also funded by Big Change.

As it stands, there is also room for innovation in areas of education that may not be given enough weight in the current system. Goddard cites his Oracy, an education in oral fluency, as an example. This is where Voice21, another Big Change-backed venture, operates.

Therefore, there is an opportunity for impact-driven ventures. I hope that challenge brings more to the surface. So far, there have been 100 entries for the contest, which closes next February. But what does success look like? If you can get 15 to 20 possible ideas from people who otherwise wouldn’t have had support, that would be incredible, says Goddard.

