Elon Musk will make a new phone if Apple and Google ban Twitter





Now Elon may or may not want to fix the phone.Photo: Suzanne Cordeiro / AFP

Twitter’s new ruler, Elon Musk, has said so much on the platform that it’s hard to keep track of. This week alone, Musk polled his Twitter users on whether they should give amnesty to their frozen accounts, prompting his infamous FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to take part in his Twitter account. publicly contested over ownership of On Friday, Musk worked on it again, telling people he might make an alternative phone to take on Apple and Google.

The tech billionaire’s comments were, of course, made in response to a tweet directed at him by conservative podcaster and former OANN host Liz Wheeler. On Friday afternoon, Wheeler tweeted that Musk should make his own phone if Apple and Google decide to ban his Twitter from their app stores. His Twitter future in the Apple and Google app stores has been a hot topic lately. Given that Musks promises free speech as long as it doesn’t offend him, and lax content moderation.

If Apple and Google launch Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk will have to create their own smartphone. Wheeler said on Friday that half the country would happily abandon iPhones and Androids with prejudiced snobbery. A man builds a rocket to Mars. A silly little smartphone should be easy, right?

Three hours later, Musk told Wheeler that he would make his own phone once Twitter was banned from the Apple and Google app stores, the official gateway to iPhone and Android devices around the world. It may have been an homage to Musk, who loves to vote, but Wheeler started her own poll asking people if they would use the tELONphone.

At the time of publication, Yes was the top response with 56.2% of the 52,707 votes cast.

Of course, I hope that doesn’t happen, but yes, if I have no other choice, I’ll make another phone, Musk tweeted.

Both Apple and Google have policies prohibiting apps in their stores from containing hateful or racist remarks, bullying, harassment, or sexually explicit content. In the aftermath of the Jan. 6 attacks on the US Capitol, Apple and Google pulled Parler from their app stores, citing its role in helping mobs plan events, but made a change. I was allowed to revert later. Kanye West, who has officially changed his name to Ye, is reportedly in talks to buy Parlor.

Musk has declared his intention to make his own phone if Apple and Google go against him, but it’s important to remember that this guy has a lot to say and it just won’t happen in the end. Remember the Tesla Semi that was three years past its due date? Or the Cybertruck that proved not to be bulletproof in a live demo? Heck, the only reason he owns his Twitter is because he didn’t find a way out of his contract.

Apple and Google did not respond to Gizmodos’ request for comment by the time of publication.

