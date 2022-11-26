Sodium Nitrate Passivation as a New Insulation Technology for Soft Magnetic Composites





The dielectric coating exhibits a bilayer structure containing an oxide barrier layer and a hydroxide precipitate layer. The coating growth and dissolution rates differ with the pH value of the NaNO3 passivating solution, resulting in different coating thicknesses that correlate with the magnetic performance of the corresponding soft magnetic composites.Credit: Professor Mi Yan

Soft magnetic composites are manufactured based on metal magnetic powders through insulating coating, bonding, compression and annealing, and serve as important basic materials in various fields such as energy, transportation, aerospace, and national defense. Due to the low electrical resistance properties of soft magnetic alloys, it is difficult to control eddy current loss, which has become a bottleneck problem for high frequency applications.

Scientific research and industrial production typically use phosphating techniques to produce insulating coatings. However, the resulting phosphate coatings tend to decompose above 600°C and lose their insulating effect at high temperatures. For high frequency applications of soft magnetic composites, it is very important to develop new insulation techniques to form coating layers with sufficient thermal stability and electrical resistance as well as strong adhesion.

Engineering recently published research results on sodium nitrate passivation as a new insulating technology for soft magnetic composites, developed by a team of Prof. Mi Yan and Dr. Chen Wu.

In this study, Professor Yan and Dr. Wu’s team proposed sodium nitrate passivation as a new insulating technique for soft magnetic composites. The evolution of coatings under different pH conditions has been revealed based on systematic compositional and microstructural investigations, revealing coating growth mechanisms through kinetic and thermodynamic analyses.

This study shows that the insulating coating obtained using an acidic NaNO3 passivating solution at pH = 2 is composed of Fe2O3, SiO2, Al2O3 and AlO(OH). The strong oxidizing ability of NO3 under acidic conditions resulted in a large growth rate of the coating layer, but due to the large H+ concentration, the dissolution rate of the passivation layer was also high, and the thickness of the passivation layer at pH = It’s thinner. 2.

As the pH rises to 5, Fe2O3 is converted to Fe3O4, weakening NO3’s ability to oxidize. Despite the slightly slower growth rate of the passivation layer, its dissolution is also greatly suppressed by the reduced H+ concentration, leading to a significant increase in electrical resistivity and optimal alternating current (AC) magnetic performance (e = 97.2, 296.4 mW/cm3 at Pcv = 50 kHz and 100 mT).

Further increasing the pH to 8 greatly weakens the oxidizing power of NO3 and only Al2O3, AlO(OH) and SiO2 are produced in the passivation layer with slow growth and greatly reduced thickness. In addition, corrosion occurs on part of the magnetic powder surface, degrading performance.

The NaNO3 passivation technique developed in this work can not only be extended to other magnetic alloy systems, but also the development of novel and advanced insulating coatings using oxidants such as nitrites, superoxides and permanganates. Lay a solid foundation for development.

Further information: Mi Yan et al, Sodium Nitrate Passivation as a New Insulation Technology for Soft Magnetic Composites, Engineering (2022). DOI: 10.1016/j.eng.2022.01.016

engineering offer

Quote: Sodium Nitrate Passivation as a New Insulation Technology for Soft Magnetic Composites (25 Nov 2022) from https://techxplore.com/news/2022-11-sodium-nitrate-passivation-insulation-technology.html 2022 Obtained on November 25, 2015

This document is subject to copyright. No part may be reproduced without written permission, except in fair trade for personal research or research purposes. Content is provided for informational purposes only.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techxplore.com/news/2022-11-sodium-nitrate-passivation-insulation-technology.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos