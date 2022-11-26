Google World Cup minigames are the medicine you need





A new Google mini-game called Mini Cup by its creators is wowing World Cup fans. Simple in nature, the mobile doodle attracts tens of millions of players in his day.

How can I play?

Mini cups are only available on mobile devices. Go to Google Chrome or the Google app and search for the next game or search for the World Cup. You may see a blue circle with a football engraved in the bottom left corner of your device. Sometimes you have to scroll down and up again.

Click on the blue square to see a list of games you can play.[結果]You can also left click on the tab. Here you can see how the finished match turned out. again,[順位表]You can also click on the right side of the tab to see the countries with the most goals.

Convert Google World Cup Mini-Games to Real Results

The Google Mini Cup results are surprisingly accurate for the game format. You have to score the most goals with the help of millions of people around the world. Here are some of the Mini Cup predicted results (excluding draws):

Minicup users missed Argentina (106.4 million) vs Saudi Arabia (77.8 million) and also lost to Germany (40 million) vs. Japan (21.3 million).

Argentina (136 million) has scored more goals than any other country, followed by Brazil (94 million), Saudi Arabia (93 million), Spain (84 million) and Portugal (68 million). Mexico has a total of 45 million goals and he is 10th. The 13th-ranked United States has her 37 million goals, while 27th-ranked Canada trails her other CONCACAF powers with 12 million goals.

Photo: IMAGO / Christian Offenberg

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://worldsoccertalk.com/news/clever-google-minigame-sweeps-the-soccer-world-20221125-WST-409884.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

