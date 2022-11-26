Prairie Tech celebrates itself with Calgary Launch Party, Start Alberta Awards and Startup TNT Summit





Calgary Innovation Week culminates in a full in-person return of the Launch Party.

Alberta’s growing tech ecosystem has been showcased in recent weeks, culminating in Innovation Week YYC and our 13th Annual Launch Party on Thursday night.

This year’s Launch Party featured 10 Calgary startups, each winning three: People’s Choice Award, Alumni’s Choice Award and Alex Raczenko Pitch Award.

The People’s Choice Award went to property management startup Propra. The Alumni’s Choice Award was presented to Caret, created and led by Rob Blackwell, his COO of Aspen Properties. The Alex Raczenko Pitch Award went to nanotech wound management startup NanoTess.

Launch Parties were held just after the 5th annual Start Alberta Tech Awards and Startup TNT Summit VI, with winners selected in Edmonton, Calgary, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Held on November 17th, Start Alberta presented 10 awards, ranging from Ecosystem Supporter of the Year to Most Promising Startup Entrepreneur.

Start Alberta, a statewide awards event, saw many winners, especially from Calgary. His NanoTess, a Calgary-based nanotechnology healthtech startup, was awarded his A100 One to Watch at Start Alberta, and its co-founder and COO, Julian Mulia Goycoolea, received: Named the Most Promising Startup Entrepreneur of the Year. NanoTess is also in the Top 10 of Launch Party.

Amanda Hall, CEO and founder of Summit Nanotech, was awarded Woman in Tech of the Year at Start Alberta. Neo Financial won Tech Deal of the Year for its $185 million CAD Series C round. Meanwhile, Circle Cardiovascular Imaging won Most Significant Tech Transaction of the Year for her $213 million sale to private equity firm Thoma Bravo.

Other Start Alberta award winners include Shawn Abbott, co-founder of IncluCity, Alberta IoT, Accelerate Fund, PurposeMed, and Inovia Capital.

Startup TNT Summit VI held its finale on the same day as Start Alberta, with four winners announced in four cities.

Manitoba’s winner was construction industry labor startup ConstructionClock. The Saskatchewans winner was Offstreet, which offers digital parking permits. Nimble Science was named the winner in Calgary for its technology focused on deciphering the small intestine microbiome. In Edmonton, his 48Hour Discovery, a biotech start-up, won first prize.

direct party

This year, Innovation Week YYC was held face-to-face, with various events held around the city. For the past two years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his events and launch parties have largely gone virtual.

The Launch Party was hosted by Platform Calgary and gave the top 10 companies a chance to pitch to investors and the wider innovation community.

Companies are nominated by community members and selected by a committee of three founders of Launch Party alumni. To be selected, the company must be less than three years old, have positive earnings, and demonstrate growth potential.

Past recent winners include 10Adventures, SOS WebAR, Flurotech, and Helm. Winners will receive thousands of dollars worth of in-kind resources and services.

Overall, over 150 companies have been highlighted at Launch Party since 2010, including SkipTheDishes, StellarAlgo, and Virtual Gurus.

Speaking to BetaKit, Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, Nate Glubish, who was recently given the province’s innovation agenda, emphasized that it would like to work more closely with groups such as Platform Calgary and Startup TNT. He said he wants to encourage department officials to attend his regular Startup TNT pitch nights, as well as events like Innovate Edmonton and he CDL Rockies.

I want people in my department to understand the excitement and enthusiasm, said Glubish, who said he hopes the increased connections will lead to potential sourcing opportunities for local startups. I was.

Here are the top 10 companies at this year’s launch party:

Caret: A tenant experience platform that provides communication, booking, and work order solutions for real estate professionals.

Communal: A cloud-based software solution for community-focused organizations and nonprofits that manages memberships, facility rentals, volunteers, donations, events, and program registration.

iBUILD APPLICATIONS: Automated and integrated digitized construction and financial management software solutions for real estate builders.

Quickly: A billing platform for small businesses.

Reserve Plus: Provides condo owners and prospective buyers with access to data analytics, forecasts, reports and scoring.

NanoTess: A social enterprise committed to high rates of amputation with advanced wound dressings for managing chronic wounds.

Propra: Automate residential property management with an end-to-end solution that integrates all aspects of property management in a single tab.

WaitWell: Digitizes service delivery by enabling people to join lines using mobile devices or on-site kiosks and receive text notifications about wait times and other relevant information related to the service .

Wild Rose Mining: Specializes in Bitcoin data center mining and manufacturing equipment.

Yr Plans by The Smart Benefit: Creates an employer benefits solution designed to help organizations easily administer, manage, and track employer-assisted debt relief programs for their employees.

