Yandex sells Russian company, flees country with top tech





Yandex, the country’s leading search engine, headquartered in Moscow and founded by two Russian entrepreneurs, has moved its most promising new technology abroad, ditched most of its Russian operations, and invested in Vladimir Putin. It hopes to avoid the consequences of Western sanctions imposed after the president ordered Russia to enter Ukraine.

Under the plan, which the Financial Times reported on Thursday, the holding company of Yandex NVYandex, registered in the Netherlands, will sell most of its Russian businesses, including search, e-commerce and ride-hailing, to local buyers. The New York Times later reported that Yandex NV would move its most promising technology to markets outside of Russia.

By severing ties with Russia, Yandex hopes to prevent new ventures such as self-driving cars, cloud computing and educational technology from being connected to the Russian market. Western partners have canceled ties with Yandex after Russia’s war in Ukraine, including food delivery company Grubhub, which ended its robotic delivery initiative with Yandex days after Russia’s aggression. also restricts the sale of high-tech components to Russia.

Yandex’s plan has hurdles. We need to find a local buyer willing to buy our Russian business. Also, Moscow’s permission is required to transfer technology licenses abroad, and Yandex’s shareholders must agree to the plan.

The plan is reportedly backed by former Russian Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin. Kudrin is expected to take a leading position at Yandex once the deal is completed, according to the Financial Times.

Yandex did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sanctions and Staff Drainage

Founded in 2000, Yandex controls about 60% of the Russian search engine market and has invested in ride-hailing services, e-commerce and news.

Although not state-owned, Yandex has maintained close ties with the Russian government. In 2019, Yandex agreed to give the country a greater say in operational decisions to circumvent laws restricting foreign ownership of Russian tech companies.

The Nasdaq stock exchange suspended trading in Yandex shares shortly after the Russian invasion due to concerns over US sanctions. Yandex Moscow shares are down 60.3% since the beginning of the year. Despite Yandex’s strong performance in the Russian market, the share price plunge came despite a 46% year-on-year increase in third-quarter earnings.

Russian tech companies have also been hit by the exodus of Russian talent after the invasion of Ukraine. Bloomberg reported in August that more than 10% of his 19,000 staff at Yandexs had retired.

The European Union has also targeted Yandex executives with sanctions, accusing the company of promoting Russian pre-war propaganda on news platforms. The EU sanctioned Yandex deputy CEO Tigran Khudaverdyan, who was head of the news department in March.

In June, the EU sanctioned Yandex founder and then-CEO Arkady Volozh, accusing him of materially or financially supporting the Russian aggression. Volozh stepped down as CEO on the same day. Yandex sold its news division to fellow Russian tech company VK in August.

