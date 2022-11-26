Marketers need a combination of data, content engagement and innovation: Ankit Prasad





At the recent Muddy’s Awards 2022 on Tuesday, November 22nd, marketers need to prepare for the future with a beautiful mix of data, content, engagement and innovation, said Ankit Prasad, founder and CEO of Bobble AI. said. Talking about preparing for the future, Prasad revealed his unique method of identifying customers. “There are many ways, such as phone numbers, email IDs, cookies, and other types of data. But in this changing world where everyone has a smartphone, mobile ID is a deterministic way to identify a customer. It could be a way, ”he said Prasad.

He shared his perspective on why mobile IDs have proven to be the best medium for reaching the masses, highlighting: Mobile IDs are for real users using real mobile phones compared to cookies for bots. ”

“With mobile identity, we can connect cross-devices to understand consumer behavior across devices, be it a smartphone or an application. I will,” he added.

Prasad also highlighted the need for conversational media marketing. He said stickers, GIFs, emojis and more help reach many customers in the right way. He also talked about how a strong data strategy can be very powerful and influential in your marketing campaigns. “Every mobile has he one ID and he one keyboard, and when you combine the power of unique identifiers with the power of software, magic happens,” he said.

Prasad notes that every mobile input that goes through a keyboard carries multiple intents that lead to multiple decisions, and these keyboard intents are processed to create detailed user insights that power innovative marketing campaigns. It states that the site can be derived.

