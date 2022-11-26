Test your business creativity with the 65th edition quiz.





YourStory’s weekly quiz, Lateral Sparks, tests your domain knowledge, business acumen, and lateral thinking skills (see previous edition here). The 65th edition of this quiz presents questions that real entrepreneurs tackled on their startup journeys.

What would you do if you were in their position? At the end of the quiz, you’ll find out what the entrepreneurs and innovators themselves have actually done. Do something else?

Also check out the YourStorys book review section for tips from over 350 titles on creativity and entrepreneurship, and the Weekend PhotoSparks section on creativity in art.

I love this story” contenteditable=”false” data-new-ui=”true” data-explore-now-btn-text=”undefined” data-group-icon=”https://images.yourstory.com/assets /images/alsoReadGroupIcon.png” data-headline=”1479 people liked this article”>

Q1: Financing opportunities

Traditional lending platforms rely on credit bureaus and ratings based on banking data. These can work well in many situations, but can be difficult to scale or roll out quickly. What’s a good tech-driven solution here?

Q2: Better marketing

Marketers are constantly looking for better ways to generate effective content, engage customers, and customize updates for their target audience. How can technology help here, and what are some of the tools that have emerged in this situation?

Q3: Climate change

The looming threat of climate change will increase our dependence on renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and tidal power. How can sustainable energy be introduced into the mobility sector and how can this be financially supported?

I love this story” contenteditable=”false” data-new-ui=”true” data-explore-now-btn-text=”undefined” data-group-icon=”https://images.yourstory.com/assets /images/alsoReadGroupIcon.png” data-headline=”1157 people liked this story”>

Q4: Fear of failure

Slogans like Fail fast and Fail early are easier said than done. Having a tactical backup plan is one way to deal with failures. But what’s important is the idea of ​​what good attitudes are needed to frame, understand, and deal with failure.

Q5: Are you always right?

Much has been said about finding product and market fit through mapping customer journeys, empathizing, and responding to needs and aspirations. Here it is important to focus on the voice of the customer. But the customer is not always right. How should the innovator approach the customer in this case?

to answer!

Congratulations on coming this far! But there are still no answers to these five questions (below). There are also links to articles with more information on entrepreneurial solutions. Have fun reading, have fun learning, and have fun creating!

A1: Financing opportunities

We experimented with many ideas, including psychometrics, machine learning algorithms and gamification, to create the process of digitally onboarding subprime customers, explains RevFin founder Sameer Aggarwal. .

The startup offers drivers financing products for different types of electric vehicles (two-wheelers, three-wheelers, fleets) and has already financed over 10,000 EVs in 14 states in India. Learn more about how digital identity verification and loan payments can help overcome consumer underwriting and product risk.

A2: Better Marketing

In digital marketing, machine learning helps companies run their marketing smoothly in many ways, including combining data sources, automating tasks, and predicting campaign results.

With the help of artificial intelligence, he adds, auto-generating content, automating chatbot conversations and customizing news feeds can be simplified. Learn more about digital tools for marketing here.

I love this story” contenteditable=”false” data-new-ui=”true” data-explore-now-btn-text=”undefined” data-group-icon=”https://images.yourstory.com/assets /images/alsoReadGroupIcon.png” data-headline=”1075 people liked this article”>

A3: Climate change

Ankit Kedia, founder of Capital-A, explains that electric mobility is a panacea for sustainable transportation needs, and there is an urgent need for consistent investment in this area. To do this, we need to strengthen our various services. One of his such services is battery replacement, he adds Ashvin Chadha, his partner managing Anicut Capital.

The two companies have invested in EV startup Chargeup. Vehicle emissions will continue to increase. The only way to reduce and stop it is to own an EV fleet, asserts Punit Goyal, co-founder of BluSmart, a startup that leases, owns and operates EVs.

A4: Fear of Failure

Karthik Srinivasan, a marketing and branding expert speaking at the DesignUp 2022 conference, said accepting that you don’t know everything and don’t need to is a good starting point for learning from your mistakes and failures. explains.

Being open to the wrong things about things is another aspect of that humility, he adds.

A5: Are you always right?

Listening intently to your customers is often self-limiting, if not completely self-defeating. Pavan Soni, author of Design Your Thinking, warns that you need to know which customers to listen to, especially when you hear conflicting demands.

Basically, if you’re dealing with an existing business model or maintaining technology, you need to listen intently to your customers. Read about how launching disruptive innovation requires listening to your company, not just your current customers.

YourStory also publishes a pocketbook, Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups, a creative and motivational guide for innovators (download as an app here: Apple, Android).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2022/11/innovation-resilience-technology-quiz-creativity-entrepreneur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos