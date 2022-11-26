The European Innovation Council and the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency (EISMEA) and the Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture start cooperation on hydrogen





Today, the European Innovation Council and the Small and Medium Enterprise Agency (EISMEA) and the Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture (JU) signed a letter of intent agreeing on principles for future cooperation on clean hydrogen. Its aim is to facilitate knowledge exchange on grants, projects and companies working on clean hydrogen and to accelerate market uptake through a call for proposals for each of the European Innovation Council (EIC) and Clean Hydrogen JU grantees. is to

EISMEA Director Jean-David Malo said at the ceremony:

Hydrogen has the potential to contribute to the development of efficient, sustainable and flexible energy systems that help address the goals of the energy crisis and the Green Deal. In this context, the EIC, Europe’s flagship innovation initiative for identifying, developing and scaling deep tech breakthroughs and game-changing innovations, plays a key role. It is also no surprise, for example, that the EIC supports his EU hydrogen ecosystem, especially in the new route to the green hydrogen production challenge overseen by his EIC program manager. In this framework, it also became clear that CH JU and his EISMEA, because of their roles and activities, need to strengthen their cooperation in a more structured and synergistic way as entities implementing the EIC. I was. Therefore, by signing this letter of intent today, we are pleased to join forces to further contribute to making Europe a fully decarbonized continent by 2050.

said Bart Biebuyck, Executive Director of Clean Hydrogen JU.

We are very pleased to have signed this letter and to promote the excellent working cooperation with EIC and EISMEA. Synergies between our institutions create a sound framework for the exchange of knowledge and best practices, while ultimately helping drive the innovation needed in clean hydrogen technology.

This cooperation is based on the exchange of information on beneficiaries in the field of innovative hydrogen-based technologies, the sharing of mutual databases, and ensuring coordination and continuity of EU funding for hydrogen-based technologies.

Background information

Hydrogen is becoming increasingly important for Europe to achieve its goals of fighting climate change, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and ensuring strategic independence.

The Clean Hydrogen Joint Venture (JU) is Horizon Europe’s institutionalized public-private partnership, supporting hydrogen technology research and innovation activities in Europe since 2008. Areas primarily related to the production of clean hydrogen and areas related to the distribution, storage and end-use of low-carbon hydrogen in difficult-to-reduce areas.

EISMEA manages Europe’s leading innovation initiative, the European Innovation Council (EIC), which identifies, develops and scales breakthrough technologies and transformative innovations in deep technology. To achieve these goals, EIC will develop an innovation and technology breakthrough vision, under the leadership of the EIC Program Manager, who will steer a portfolio of projects (including innovative hydrogen-based technologies). We take a proactive money management approach.

