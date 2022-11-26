Matter makes it easy to build smart homes from Google, Amazon or Apple





Soon it will be easy to buy gadgets that work in your smart home.

Imagine asking Apple’s Siri to turn off your Amazon Fire TV. Soon most smart home devices from different brands will work together thanks to a new standard called Matter.

Matter is backed by tech giants such as Amazon, Apple, Google, and Samsung, and aims to solve critical pain points. Today, if you want to control lights, thermostats, or smart plugs, you’ll need to make sure it supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Echo, or Google Home Hub. But with Matter, you can buy light bulbs, light sensors, tinted bulbs, HVAC systems, thermostats, and more without worrying about whether or not the system you have at home will work.

Smart home accessories with Matter connectivity.

The first Matter devices are starting to hit the market, but most new appliances to support them won’t be available until next year.

“Before Matter, the smart home products you bought only worked with specific home devices like Apple HomeKit, Amazon smart speakers, Samsung Smart Things hubs, etc. Connectivity Standards, the consortium behind Matter. Alliance: “Now I can say, ‘I love my Nanoleaf colored lights. No,” she says.

About 280 other companies are committed to supporting Matter. Besides those already mentioned, ADT, Assa Abloy (manufacturer of smart locks for August Home and Yale), Ecobee, Facebook, Haier (parent company of GE Appliances), Hisense, Ikea, iRobot, Kwikset, LG, Panasonic, Roku, Schlage , SimpliSafe, Sonos, Spotify, Tesla, Whirlpool.

Look for the Matter compatibility logo. Mindala-Freeman said:

The certification process is still in progress. “Since we released the specification in October, he has certified over 200 products, both hardware and software products, with more on the queue,” he said. says Freeman.

Several brands will roll out firmware updates for their products already on the market this year. These include Eve, which makes smart plugs and sensors, and Wix, which makes smart light bulbs.

Will your current smart home devices work with Matter?

According to Consumer Reports, so far the Apple HomePod Mini, Apple TV 4K (2021), Apple TV 4K (2022) WiFi + Ethernet, and Samsung’s V2 and V3 SmartThings hubs serve as Matter controllers. Google Nest Hub Max and Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) smart displays, Google Nest WiFi and WiFi Pro routers, and Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speakers also support the standard.

