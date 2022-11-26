Samsung’s Passion for Great Innovation Lets You Game and Survive – Samsung Newsroom





Have fun and win amazing prizes with the #SamsungDribbleChallenge Stand and win R250,000 prizes

Johannesburg, South Africa, 25 November 2022 – Samsung recently launched a campaign aimed at providing a platform for consumers to live and share their passions through the company’s range of technology and innovation products. did. The campaign, named Our Passion, Your Game, means that everything Samsung designs, innovates, and produces (Our Passion) is done with the consumer in mind, creating and creating a platform for consumers to express their passion. It was created with the intention of highlighting how to build (Your Game).

Whether you’re a gamer, music or fashion lover, travel enthusiast, health enthusiast, or chef, Samsung has the power to do what you love, express yourself, and share with others. There are products that help you do that. Developing these various products is your game and Samsung’s passion, and the combination of these products allows you to enjoy and live it. For example, Samsung’s phone camera allows users to record, relive, and show off their love for their games and individual crafts and talents.

Over the years, Samsung has developed a range of products that enable consumers to experience the crafts they love and the things they are passionate about. Creating products and services that not only make the lives of consumers easier, but embody and enable them to do what they love and care about is at the heart of a company’s business and strategic objectives. I have. Everything we do is deeply rooted and driven by this consumer-centric approach. Chief of Samsung Africa Dudu Mokholo, his officer in marketing, said:

To kick off the campaign, Samsung launched a fun and interactive social media contest, giving participants the chance to have fun and win great prizes. That is correct! You have a chance to win the #SamsungDribbleChallenge just for fun, not work. All you have to do is record yourself having fun demonstrating your dribbling skills using your phone’s camera and post a video on Twitter using the #SamsungDribbleChallenge to win awesome prizes Just take a chance.

The #SamsungDribbleChallenge competition is run in partnership with Metro FM and all winners will be announced on the station. Participants in the #SamsungDribbleChallenge will complete their dribbling movements during his two weeks from Nov. will be presented and recorded. Post your video on Twitter and tag us @SamsungSA and @MetroFMSA. Just do it and you’ll have a chance to win R250 000 prize money and R5000 every day on Metro FM.

You don’t have to be a professional dribbler or athlete. You just have to have fun and make it exciting. After all, it’s fun exercise and the fact that you can win some cool prizes is just a bonus. Your video clip will be picked as the winner. If you win, you will be contacted live on the radio and the prize will be awarded.

To add a twist to the tail and make it even more exciting, South African legends like Marks Maponyane, Portia Modise and Oupa Manyisa also joined the #SamsungDribbleChallenge to show they’re still making it. They share their dribbling moves and challenge others to win. Imagine the bragging rights of beating a legend. Can you dribble for great prizes? Let the #SamsungDribbleChallenge begin!

For more information, visit Samsung’s social media pages.

Samsung Proudly Supports Busan’s Bid for Expo 2030

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.samsung.com/za/samsungs-passion-for-great-innovations-lets-you-enjoy-and-live-out-your-game The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos