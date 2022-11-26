Get $66 off the asking price in this Black Friday sale for Google Nest Hub Max





We haven’t seen discounts this big since Prime Day this year

Google Nest Hub Max

Google Nest Hub Max is a great companion for your existing smart home ecosystem. It can also be used as a stationary living room/kitchen tablet that supports apps like YouTube, Netflix, Spotify and more. The onboard speakers are pretty good too, so this $66 discount is definitely worth checking out.

After weeks of waiting, Black Friday is finally here. Smart home product sales are among the hottest of this shopping season, with items like smart plugs and cameras currently on offer. If you’re looking for something else in the smart home sector, such as smart displays with Google Assistant, this deal might be worth your attention. Google’s Nest Hub Max smart display currently retails for just $164, a significant discount from its original suggested retail price of $230.

This Google-branded smart display is a worthy addition to your living room or kitchen, with support for the Google Assistant and a host of apps across a wide range of genres, including entertainment, news, and games. Chromecast support is built in By default, you can cast your favorite content from your mobile device. Video calling is also supported via the 6.5MP front camera.

If you’re already familiar with the smart home ecosystem of smart lights, cameras, doorbells, thermostats and more, the Nest Hub Max is a great companion to help you control and change your routines. a few taps. Plus, it’s equipped with his two far-field microphones that sense ultrasonic waves, so it can pick up your voice from almost anywhere in the room. With two 0.71″ tweeters and one 2.95″ woofer, sound quality isn’t an issue with the Nest Hub Max.

Why is this a good deal?

At $164, the Nest Hub Max is pretty cheap considering it can perform a wide range of tasks. The annual post-Thanksgiving shopping extravaganza has some products with bigger discounts, but it’s not every day that you see discounts this big on the Nest Hub Max. , which is lower than the Prime Day price this year.

Smart home products are becoming one of the essential components in every home. The Google Nest Hub Max can effectively combine multiple smart home products into one he can do it all. Interested customers can get their hands on the Nest Hub Max in his two color variations, Chalk and Charcoal.

If you’re new to the smart home ecosystem and want to invest in affordable accessories to spruce up your space, consider Amazon Smart Plug deals that transform standard appliances into smart devices.

