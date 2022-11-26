Who are the key innovators of microneedles for transdermal drug delivery for the pharmaceutical industry?





The pharmaceutical industry continues to be a hotbed of innovation, fueled by the evolution of new therapeutic paradigms, the severity of unmet needs, and the growing importance of technologies such as pharmacogenomics, digital therapeutics and artificial intelligence. . In the last three years alone, more than 633,000 patents have been filed and granted in the pharmaceutical industry, according to a GlobalDatas report on robotics in pharmaceuticals.

However, not all innovations are the same, nor are they always on the rise. Instead, their evolution takes the form of an S-shaped curve that reflects a typical lifecycle from early emergence to accelerated adoption before finally reaching stable maturity.

Identifying where specific innovations are on this journey, especially those in the emerging or accelerating stages, is essential to understanding current levels of adoption and future trajectory and impact.

100 innovations shaping the pharmaceutical industry

According to GlobalDatas Technology Foresights, which plotted the pharmaceutical industry’s S-curve using an innovation intensity model built on over 756,000 patents, there are 110 areas of innovation that will shape the industry’s future.

In the new innovation phase, programmable temperature control, microreactor automation, and automated lab analyzers are disruptive technologies that are in the early stages of application and should be followed closely. Microneedles for transdermal drug delivery, tissue culture automation, and programmable sterilization are some of the areas of accelerated innovation that are steadily increasing in adoption.

The Innovation S-Curve of Robotics in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Microneedles for transdermal drug delivery are a key area of ​​innovation in robotics

Microneedles are sterile, micron-sized, minimally invasive novel drug delivery needles used to administer therapeutic agents. Apart from transdermal drug delivery applications, its use has extended to intraocular, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, intracochlear, lymphatic, and vaginal drug delivery.

GlobalDatas’ analysis also reveals the companies at the forefront of each innovation area and assesses the potential reach and impact of their patent activity across different applications and geographies. According to GlobalData, there are over 100 companies, including technology vendors, established pharmaceutical companies, and start-ups, working to develop and apply microneedles for transdermal drug delivery.

A key player in microneedles for transdermal drug delivery is a disruptive innovation in the pharmaceutical industry

Application diversity measures the number of different applications identified for each relevant patent and broadly classifies companies into niches or diverse innovators.

Geographic coverage refers to the number of different countries in which each relevant patent is registered, reflecting the breadth of intended geographic application, from global to local.

Sorrento Therapeutics is the leading patent applicant in microneedle drug delivery, followed by Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical and Kimberly-Clark. Sorrento Therapeutics recently acquired Sofusa, a lymphatic microneedle delivery platform from Kimberly-Clark. The company recently entered into a licensing agreement with the Mayo Clinic for a Phase 1b pilot study using Sofusa lymphatic microneedles to deliver ipilimumab to melanoma patients.

In terms of application diversity, Broadcom is the leading company, followed by Endoderma and PCI Biotech. Radius Health maintains its top position in terms of geographic coverage. Grifols and Ichor Medical Systems are in second and his third positions respectively.

To better understand the key themes and technologies disrupting the pharmaceutical industry, visit GlobalDatas latest pharmaceutical thematic research report.

GlobalData, a leading provider of industry intelligence, provided the underlying data, research, and analysis used to create this article.

GlobalDatas Patent Analytics tracks patent filings and grants from offices around the world. We use text analysis and formal patent taxonomies to group patents into key subject areas and link them to specific companies in the world’s largest industries.

