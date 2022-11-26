War between Russia and Ukraine: tech giant aims to cut ties with Russia





Cars drive through Kyiv on Wednesday after Russian missiles hit energy facilities across Ukraine.Credit… Brendan Hoffman of The New York Times

Kyiv, Ukrainian Utilities crews spent a dark night in snow and freezing rain to stabilize Ukraine’s battered energy grid on Thursday after another devastating wave of Russian missile attacks. It survived and restored essential services such as water and heat in many parts of the country, even though millions were left without power.

Ukrainians face Moscow’s constant campaign to weaponize winter in an attempt to weaken their resolve and force Kyiv to surrender, even as Russia inflicts new suffering on the war-torn country. and expresses its opposition.

Surgeons were forced to work with flashlights, thousands of miners had to be pulled out from deep underground with manual winches, people across the country carried buckets and bottles of water, and elevators stopped. I climbed the stairs of a high-rise apartment building.

The Ukrainian National Border Agency suspended operations at a checkpoint on the border with Hungary and Romania on Thursday due to a power outage, and Ukraine’s state-owned railway operator has been serving as the country’s resilient lifeline for more than nine months. They reported delays and confusion across networks that had worked. war.

Families recharged their phones, warmed up and gathered information at centers set up in towns and cities during extended blackouts. Police in Kyiv and other cities stepped up patrols as shop and restaurant owners turned on generators and lit candles to go about their business.

Ukraine’s Energy Minister Herman Garshchenko said the situation was grim across the country. But by 4 a.m., engineers had successfully integrated the energy system and were able to power critical infrastructure facilities, he said.

In Moldova, Ukraine’s western neighbor, the Soviet-era power system remained interconnected with Ukraine, and the grid was largely back online after a major blackout in the country, the infrastructure minister said on Twitter. Stated. Minister Andrei Spinu said we are stronger and will move forward victoriously.

A Russian missile barrage on Wednesday killed at least 10 people and injured dozens, Ukrainian officials said. Since October 10, he has been working on power plants, hydroelectric facilities, pumping stations, treatment facilities, high-voltage cables around nuclear power plants, and critical substations that supply tens of millions of homes and businesses. Ukrainian official says 600 missiles have been fired.

Campaigns are taking more and more toll. Wednesday’s strike shut down all Ukraine’s nuclear power plants for the first time, depriving the country of one of its most important sources of energy.

Garshchenko said the deficit would decrease as the nuclear power plant is expected to start operating by evening.

Ukrainian air defense systems shot down 51 of 67 Russian cruise missiles launched Wednesday and five of 10 drones, said Ukrainian military commander-in-chief General Valery Zaruzhny. said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday night, condemning what he called a Russian terrorist operation.

He said it would be a clear crime against humanity if Russian missiles hit energy facilities resulting in sub-zero temperatures outside and tens of millions of people without access to electricity, heat and water. .

In an interview with the Financial Times published Thursday, Zelensky said Russia’s attack on the energy system would not weaken his resolve to reclaim all of Ukraine’s territories.

In Kyiv, about one in four homes still had no electricity on Thursday afternoon, and more than half of the city’s residents had no running water, according to city officials. City officials say services are gradually being restored and they are confident that the pumps that supply water to about 3 million residents will be restored by the end of the day.

Dmytro Saharuk, executive director of DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy investment company, said electricity had been restored to about 30 percent of Kyiv’s residents, but they were only using it for about two to three hours a day as the system was restored. Said he couldn’t. He said all of the city’s vital infrastructure has been restored.

In the southern port city of Odessa on the Black Sea, transportation was disrupted, allowing limited energy supplies to be diverted to re-opening water supplies. In the Lviv region of western Ukraine, fighting has forced millions of people from their homes and forced them to flee power and water, but services have largely been restored.

State-owned energy utility Ukrenergo said repairs could take longer in some areas than others, given the considerable amount of damage and difficult working conditions.

There is no reason to panic, the utility said in a statement. All critical infrastructure will be reconnected, it said.

Power gradually returned to the main southern city of Mykolaiv. By 9pm local time, about half of the city had been restored. The long streets were eerie and deserted, streetlights were turned off, and many buildings had a single light burning somewhere inside, most likely a flashlight. But many people there didn’t seem to be out of shape.

They want us to suffer. But I’m not worried. Not at all. Charges all power banks and phones. We are always preparing ourselves.

Jeffrey Gettleman contributed from Mykolaiv.

